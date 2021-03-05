MHA 304 Spoilers And Release Date: What's Going To Happen In The Next Chapter?

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular ongoing manga series and anime with a very loyal fan following. The show is popular with fans all around the world and has received a lot of positive reviews. Read on to find out when does MHA 304 chapter come out and if any spoilers have been leaked.

MHA 304 Release Date

According to the official schedule provided by Shonen Jump, Viz Media, the latest chapter MHA 304 release date is set to March 7, 2021. The chapter is set to release at midnight in Japanese Time. Fans have been waiting with baited breaths to find out what will happen to Deku and his friends, as the last chapter ended on a giant cliffhanger.

The Japanese raw manga version comes out first and after that, the English translated manga comics are made available. Don't forget to read the chapter when it drops for your timezone. If everything is on schedule and the manga drops on time, then English translations will be available at the following time. This is according to the official chapter schedule provided on the Shonen Jump section of Viz Media:

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, March 7

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, March 7

Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, March 7

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, March 7

MHA 304 Spoilers

Spoilers for this episode have already leaked on Reddit. The spoilers have come from readers who have had access to the RAW manga scans. Here's everything that's going to happen in the upcoming chapter. Since there's no way to verify these spoilers, take them with a grain of salt.

The title of the chapter is 'Izuki Midoriya and Yagi Toshinori'. The chapter opens with Deku an All Might having an emotional conversation.

The gang reveals their backstory and Deku came to be a part of their group. Deku gets glimpses of the past and talks to all the people who inherited one for all trait. Most people with one for all die soon as their bodies can't withstand the power.

All Might managed to survive so long with the trait because he was born without any powers, just like Deku. The chapter ends with the group discussing how to deal with the villain Shigaraki Tomura

