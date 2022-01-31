Last Updated:

Mia Khalifa Denies Death Rumours With Meme After Facebook Page Turns Memorial

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa had a savage meme to prove she was alive after Facebook memorialised her page, sparking concern among her fans.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Mia Khalifa, mia khalifa pictures

Image: Instagram/@miakhalifa


Celebrities over the years have become victims of death hoaxes. Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, Sylvester Stallone, Beyonce, Tom Cruise have been some of the names whose 'death' reports went viral before it was dismissed. The latest celebrity whose 'death' concerned fans was Mia Khalifa.

It was Facebook that sparked this shock among followers of Mia Khalifa. The former pornstar model was amused and posted a meme to stress that she was very much alive. 

Mia Khalifa says she's alive after Facebook memorialises her page

Mia Khalifa's official Facebook profile now has the word 'Remembering' above her name. Moreover, the word is used again below the tabs for posts etc, along with the words, "We hope that people who love Mia Khalifa will find comfort in visiting their profile to remember and celebrate their life."

READ | Mia Khalifa raises her voice on Israel-Palestine conflict, says 'crimes against humanity'

Below the 'Remembering' tab, was another section for 'tributes.' The message in that tab reads, "We hope that this can be a place for Mia Khalifa's friends and family to remember and honour them."

Anyone visiting the profile is also informed of 'no posts available.' And the tab to visit her timeline has only one post of Mia. In a post from August 23, 2018, she had written about drowning three times during a shoot and that it was worth it. That was the only post of hers that was available, and the only way back was to the 'tributes' page. 

READ | Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa feature in Delhi-based restaurant's menu, netizens react

Below the post, many of her followers were clueless about what was going on as Facebook memorialised her profile. Some wrote that she was not dead, and some asked what happened to her, and one even posted a 'RIP' message.

READ | 'Mia Khalifa working with US to fuel protests in Havana': Cuba president Miguel Díaz-Canel

Mia Khalifa reacts to 'death' because of Facebook page update

On Sunday, Mia then reacted to the developments on Facebook with a tweet. She shared the meme from the 1975 comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, where the characters shout 'bring out your dead' and netizens then adding a twist to it, with the words, 'I'm not dead yet! I feel fine!"

READ | Mia Khalifa announces divorce from her husband Robert Sandberg on social media

While it is not clear if Mia's inactivity on Facebook had anything to do with her profile being memorialised, she is definitely active on Instagram. She also posted a video about 'wild Vegas', where she was with a man who 'claims he sings.'

READ | Indian fan gets tattoo of Mia Khalifa's face on his leg; here is what happened next. Read

Previously, she had a similar reaction when a Twitter user tried to spread fake rumours about her death in 2020.

Image: Instagram/@miakhalifa

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Mia Khalifa, Mia Khalifa Twitter, Mia Khalifa Facebook page
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com