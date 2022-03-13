Michael Moore Pays Tribute To Ukrainians At Irish Film Academy Awards; 'Hearts Go Out'

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@Mike Bradley
Amid the continuing Russian aggression in Ukraine, the host of the 2022 Irish Film and Television Academy Awards, Deirdre O’Kane, paid a heartfelt tribute to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The development comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered the third week, with Moscow showing no signs of relenting in its pursuit to invade Kyiv. According to military authorities in Lviv, Russia has bombed the Ukrainian Centre for International Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv near the Polish border. This was learned after Lviv military authorities released a statement that noted that they fired eight missiles at Ukraine.
During the event, actor Fionnula Flanagan stated, "To the writers, the artists, the actors, the directors, the producers and everyone concerned with making film and theatre in Ukraine. Hoping for a peaceful time very soon." He further added, "Our hearts go out to you… and we admire your courage… and we hope that someday soon you will have a peaceful future."
Oscar-winning documentarian Michael Moore also paid a heartfelt tribute to Ukrainians while presenting the George Morrison feature documentary award to “Young Plato.” He said, "I would encourage anybody out there who is interested in non-fiction films because we live in a dark time right now and authoritarians around the world (we had our experience with the former guy), they are not truth-tellers."
Michael Moore further added, "The lies that they build their world on a stick with us to this day and our hearts, of course, go out to the people in Ukraine and having to suffer through being invaded by somebody again who does not believe in non-fiction so… all of you who are documentary filmmakers keep going – it’s important to work."
Colm Bairéad's film, An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) was a big winner at last night’s virtual Irish Film and Television Academy awards with eight wins. Here is a full list of winners:
BEST FILM
“An Cailín Ciúin”
DIRECTOR FILM
Colm Bairéad – “An Cailín Ciúin”
SUPPORTING ACTOR FILM
Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS FILM
Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”
THE GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY AWARD
“Young Plato”
SCRIPT FILM
Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast”
LEAD ACTOR FILM
Moe Dunford – “Nightride”
LEAD ACTRESS FILM
Catherine Clinch – “An Cailín Ciúin”
SHORT FILM
“Nothing to Declare”
SHORT ANIMATION
“Fall of the Ibis King”
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Kate McCullough – “An Cailín Ciúin”
EDITING
John Murphy – “An Cailín Ciúin”
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Emma Lowney – “An Cailín Ciúin”
BEST DRAMA
“Kin”DIRECTOR DRAMA
SUPPORTING ACTOR DRAMA
Ciaran Hinds – “Kin”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS DRAMA
Maria Doyle Kennedy – “Kin”
COSTUME DESIGN
Kathy Strachan – “Deadly Cuts”
MAKEUP & HAIR
Eileen Buggy, Audrey Doyle, & Barrie Gower – “The Green Knight”
Hannah Quinn – “Vikings: Valhalla”
SCRIPT DRAMA
Peter McKenna – “Kin”
LEAD ACTOR DRAMA
Sam Keeley – “Kin”
LEAD ACTRESS DRAMA
Clare Dunne – “Kin”
SOUND
Steve Fanagan – “Swan Song”
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Stephen Rennicks – “An Cailín Ciúin”
VFX
Kevin Cahill & Eric Saindon – “The Green Knight”
