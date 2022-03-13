Michael Moore Pays Tribute To Ukrainians At Irish Film Academy Awards; 'Hearts Go Out'

Amid the continuing Russian aggression in Ukraine, the host of the 2022 Irish Film and Television Academy Awards, Deirdre O’Kane, paid a heartfelt tribute to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The development comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered the third week, with Moscow showing no signs of relenting in its pursuit to invade Kyiv. According to military authorities in Lviv, Russia has bombed the Ukrainian Centre for International Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv near the Polish border. This was learned after Lviv military authorities released a statement that noted that they fired eight missiles at Ukraine.

'We admire your courage': Fionnula Flanagan on Ukrainians fighting back Russia

During the event, actor Fionnula Flanagan stated, "To the writers, the artists, the actors, the directors, the producers and everyone concerned with making film and theatre in Ukraine. Hoping for a peaceful time very soon." He further added, "Our hearts go out to you… and we admire your courage… and we hope that someday soon you will have a peaceful future."

Michael Moore pays heartfelt tribute to Ukrainians

Oscar-winning documentarian Michael Moore also paid a heartfelt tribute to Ukrainians while presenting the George Morrison feature documentary award to “Young Plato.” He said, "I would encourage anybody out there who is interested in non-fiction films because we live in a dark time right now and authoritarians around the world (we had our experience with the former guy), they are not truth-tellers."

Michael Moore further added, "The lies that they build their world on a stick with us to this day and our hearts, of course, go out to the people in Ukraine and having to suffer through being invaded by somebody again who does not believe in non-fiction so… all of you who are documentary filmmakers keep going – it’s important to work."

Colm Bairéad's film, An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) was a big winner at last night’s virtual Irish Film and Television Academy awards with eight wins. Here is a full list of winners:

2022 Irish Film and Television Academy Award Winners

BEST FILM

“An Cailín Ciúin”

DIRECTOR FILM

Colm Bairéad – “An Cailín Ciúin”

SUPPORTING ACTOR FILM

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS FILM

Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”

THE GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY AWARD

“Young Plato”

SCRIPT FILM

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast”

LEAD ACTOR FILM

Moe Dunford – “Nightride”

LEAD ACTRESS FILM

Catherine Clinch – “An Cailín Ciúin”

SHORT FILM

“Nothing to Declare”

SHORT ANIMATION

“Fall of the Ibis King”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Kate McCullough – “An Cailín Ciúin”

EDITING

John Murphy – “An Cailín Ciúin”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Emma Lowney – “An Cailín Ciúin”

BEST DRAMA

“Kin”DIRECTOR DRAMA

SUPPORTING ACTOR DRAMA

Ciaran Hinds – “Kin”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS DRAMA

Maria Doyle Kennedy – “Kin”

COSTUME DESIGN

Kathy Strachan – “Deadly Cuts”

MAKEUP & HAIR

Eileen Buggy, Audrey Doyle, & Barrie Gower – “The Green Knight”

Hannah Quinn – “Vikings: Valhalla”

SCRIPT DRAMA

Peter McKenna – “Kin”

LEAD ACTOR DRAMA

Sam Keeley – “Kin”

LEAD ACTRESS DRAMA

Clare Dunne – “Kin”

SOUND

Steve Fanagan – “Swan Song”

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Stephen Rennicks – “An Cailín Ciúin”

VFX

Kevin Cahill & Eric Saindon – “The Green Knight”

Image: Twitter/@Mike Bradley/AP