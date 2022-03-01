Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna Mourns Demise Of His Sister: 'She Fought Like A Champion'

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna, who also appeared as one of the judges of MasterChef India, recently revealed that he lost his sister, Radhika Khanna. The chef shared a bunch of memories of himself with his late sister and penned an emotional note for her on social media.

Numerous Indian Chefs and other celebrity artists took to Vikas Khanna's social media post and extended their condolences and hoped for his sister's soul to rest in peace. Take a look at Vikas Khanna's latest social media post.

Vikas Khanna's heartfelt note on sister, Radhika's demise

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a cherishing picture of himself and his late sister, Radhika Khanna in which they can be seen sharing a beautiful laugh together. In the caption, he poured his heart out for his sister and mentioned how she fought like a champion for years with Lupus, aHUS, renal failure. He further stated how she passed away in his arms due to multiple organ failures.

The caption read, "My soulmate left me today. March 23, 1974 - Feb 28, 2022. She fought like a champion for years with Lupus, aHUS, renal failure. But today due to multiple organ failure, my best friend passed away in my arms. Loveeeee you Radha forever & forever. RIP" (sic)

Celebrity artists namely Chef Vineet, Chef Ranveer Brar, Neena Gupta, Chef Ajay Chopra, Chef Vicky Ratnani and many more took to Vikas Khanna's latest Instagram post and extended love and condolences. Many others dropped heartbreak emojis in the comments section to express their grief on his loss while others extended prayers for his sister's soul as well as their family. Take a look at some of the reactions to the demise of Vikas Khanna's sister.

Furthermore, the Chef also added a video clip that depicted a series of memorable pictures of him with his sister and recalled her last words. In the caption, he wrote, "Even when she was semi-conscious, she kept telling the Drs that she wants to go home soon and protect Viku." (sic)

Image: Instagram/@vikaskhannagroup