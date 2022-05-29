MIFF 2022 Begins: Bangladesh 'Country Of Focus'; Kids To Attend For 1st Time & More

The 17th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) for documentary, short fiction and animation films is being hosted at the Films Division complex from May 29 to June 4. The opening ceremony of the one-week festival is taking place at the Nehru Centre, Worli, while the screening of the movies is scheduled to take place at the state-of-the-art auditoriums of the Films Division Complex, which also includes the National Museum of Indian Cinema.

Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Dr L Murugan and Mumbai International Film Festival's Director Ravinder Bhakar arrived at the venue for the opening ceremony on Sunday evening. The guests were given a grand traditional Marathi welcome at the gate with Shankhs and Sringa playing in the background.

I&B Minister of State Dr L Murugan at MIFF

Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan and #MIFF2022 Festival Director Ravinder Bhakar at the venue of the opening ceremony of 17th Mumbai International #Film Festival (29 May to 04 June 2022)



Stay Tuned for Updates #LIVE Now https://t.co/ZCuBIRvzSK pic.twitter.com/IfRfBMYHAa — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 29, 2022

For those unaware, the 17th MIFF has opened its doors to children under the age of 18 for the first time ever. A special screening of two animation movies including Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama and Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Raj Mahal is organised for children.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prine Rama screening is scheduled to take place at the JB Hall, Films Division Complex on May 31, at 3.45 PM IST. Meanwhile, Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal is scheduled to be screened at Audi no. 2, Films Division Complex on May 30 at 3.45 pm IST. The entry for both the movies is open to all and is kept free of cost.

Meanwhile, children are also allowed to visit the National Museum of Indian Cinema, wherein they can interact with cinema experts attending the festival. To commemorate Bangladesh's 50 years of Independence, the nation is chosen as the 'Country of Focus' this year. A slew of 11 Bangladeshi films will be screened at the Mumbai International Film Festival, including the critically acclaimed movie, Hasina - A Daughter's Tale.

The Best Documentary received in the entries will be awarded the title of Golden Conch with a cash price of Rs 10 lakh. In a previous statement, the I&B Ministry stated, "The Best Documentary at the Festival will receive a Golden Conch and ₹10 lakhs as cash prize. Since India is currently celebrating [75 years of independence] Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, in this year’s MIFF edition, a special award will be awarded to the best short film on the theme ‘India@75’".

MIFF received a whopping 808 entries from 30 countries, from which 102 movies are selected to be screened at the festival.