Mika Singh Meets Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann; Praises Him For 'still Being The Same Man'

Singer Mika Singh recently met Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and shared a picture with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader via his social media handle. Bhagwant Mann, who took over as the Chief Minister of Punjab last month, was a very active figure on television and even starred in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2008.

Showering praises on the Chief Minister, Mika spoke about his journey as a 'successful artist' who then transitioned to politics. The musician also mentioned how he thought Mann would change following his CM responsibilities, but he's still the same man.

Mika Singh meets Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 5, the singer dropped a picture alongside the AAP leader and mentioned, "It was great meeting the Honourable Chief Minister of Punjab, our respected @bhagwantmann1 ji. A man who started his career as an artist he has seen may ups and down in his life. A successful artist who then moved on to a career in politics. I thought he may have changed after being appointed as #CM but he is still the same man, Punjab di mitti nal judeya hoya insan. Thank you so much bhaji for your Precious time.." Take a look.

Earlier, comedian Kapil Sharma had also dropped a throwback picture alongside the CM as he congratulated him for the historic win in Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. Kapil mentioned, "History remembers those who make history. Congratulations to @ bhagwantmann1 paji for his historic victory. You have not only won the election but the heart of Punjab. I pray to god that under your leadership Punjab will progress and achieve new heights. Big hug. And lots of love and respect."

Meanwhile, Mika Singh will now be seen finding his partner on the show Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti, set to air on Star Bharat. The singer has delivered massive hits in his career, including tracks like Mauja Hi Mauja, Bas Ek King, Heer Toh Badi Sad Hai, and Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag among others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MIKASINGH)