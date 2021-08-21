Mike Richards Quits 'Jeopardy' Host Position; What Were His Comments On The Podcast?

Sony's Jeopardy! has fired its not-so-permanent host, Mike Richards! According to several reports a few weeks ago, negotiations seemed in the works to make Richards their permanent host for the long-running beloved game show. However, it seems that Sony Pictures does not want to taint the legacy of Alex Trebek, and have been quick about their decision.

Mike Richards quits Jeopardy!

According to several reports, Mike Richards will not become the new permanent host of Jeopardy!. Richards reportedly began filming for the show on Thursday, August 19, however the very next day he released the following statement:

"Dear Team,

It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter.

As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role. However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today.

SPT will now resume the search for a permanent syndicated host. In the meantime, we will be bringing back guest hosts to continue production for the new season, details of which will be announced next week.

I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence."

However, in light of Mike Richards' stepping down from his position as the host of Jeopardy, fans have been wondering what were his offensive comments and why he had to step down. Here's what happened -

What did Mike Richards say on his podcast? What were Mike Richards offensive comments?

In 2014, in an episode of the podcast The Randumb Show, Mike Richards called his former assistant and co-host Beth Triffon a "booth ho" and "booth slut" because of a modeling job she had at CES. The former talk-show host made several comments on the appearances of women. In one episode, he spoke about a picture of Triffon's friends in one-piece swimsuits saying it made them look, "really frumpy and overweight."

He also often commented on co-host Beth Triffon's height and called her a "midget." In another explosive comment he made about Triffon, the former host also spoke about her living conditions comparing her home to Haiti. When she spoke about her apartment and the problems it had, he said, "Does Beth live, like, in Haiti? Doesn't it sound like that? Like, the urine smell, the woman in the muumuu, the stray cats."

Mike Richards quits Jeopardy! - The aftermath

In addition to Jeopardy host Mike Richards' statement, Sony also released a statement informing viewers that while the former will not be a successor to the legendary Alex Trebek, he will stay on as Executive Producer. Here's what they said:

We support Mike’s decision to step down as host. We were surprised this week to learn of Mike’s 2013/2014 podcast and the offensive language he used in the past. We have spoken with him about our concerns and our expectations moving forward. Mike has been with us for the last two years and has led the Jeopardy! team through the most challenging time the show has ever experienced. It is our hope that as EP he will continue to do so with professionalism and respect.

Sony also confirmed the episodes Richards shot on Thursday will still air during the upcoming season as scheduled. On 19 August, the Anti-Defamation League called for an investigation into Richards’ comments. He had previously reacted to the statements he made in the past, and issued another statement where he said:

It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago. Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry. The podcast was intended to be a series of irreverent conversations between longtime friends who had a history of joking around. Even with the passage of time, it’s more than clear that my attempts to be funny and provocative were not acceptable, and I have removed the episodes. My responsibilities today as a father, husband, and a public personality who speaks to many people through my role on television means I have substantial and serious obligations as a role model, and I intend to live up to them.

(IMAGE - AP)