Milan Fashion Show: Gucci Director Explains Why Models Carried 'fake Heads' On The Ramp

Alessandro Michele is the prominent Italian fashion designer and the creative director of the fashion house, Gucci, who recently talked about his highly buzzed Milan Fashion Week 2018 look that consisted of models carrying fake heads in their hands while walking on the runway.

While explaining the reason behind the model carrying fake heads, Alessandro Michele shared a meaningful thought behind this idea and revealed how it was inspired.

Why did Gucci models carry fake heads at Milan Fashion Week 2018?

As Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele recently interacted on 60 Minutes and spoke about the Milan Fashion Week 2018. He stated how the models carrying wax replicas of themselves while walking down the runway was actually inspired by youngsters.

He then stated that it was a crazy idea that teenagers, when growing up, care a lot about their personality as a way of saying they were carrying themselves. However, he acknowledged that youngsters could end up deviating from their true self in attempting to do the above.

"It's…the crazy idea that when you are a teenager, you are growing, you have to care about your personality. It was a way to say that you were carrying yourself. You know? And it is not easy, because sometimes you try to be someone else," he explained.

Adding to it, he also stated that the look was not meant to leave the audience in shock rather it was an experiment to trigger a conversation. The look was later reused by Jared Leto at the Met Gala 2019 when the actor spoke to the Gucci creative designer to replicate the look as he saw it as a lifetime opportunity.

Image: AP