'Milestone' Trailer: 'Soni' Director Ivan Ayr's Upcoming Netflix Film Looks Intense

Milestone is an upcoming film set to release on Netflix. Directed by Ivan Ayr of Soni fame, the movie stars Suvinder Vicky, Lakshvir Saran, and Mohinder Gujral among others. The official Milestone trailer was released by Netflix on April 9, 2021. Read the Milestone trailer review below.

A look at Milestone trailer plot

The trailer starts with a night of heavy rainfall. Suvinder Vicky can be seen sitting in a car while he starts narrating the story of a girl who has left home. Later, a female voice speaks of the girl stating that she was very sad. The next part of the trailer shows the delivery of anonymous goods in a truck by Suvinder Vicky, who can be seen crying while doing his regular chores. Next, Lakshvir Saran is the one in charge of the delivery of goods and is offered money from Suvinder for the same. In the last part of the trailer, Suvinder Vicky drives to an unknown destination.

Milestone trailer review

The 2-minute-long trailer shows an intense story with soft sound effects. However, the trailer may confuse the viewers about the story as one cannot get a clear idea about it. However, one thing that is clear in the trailer is that Suvinder Vicky is playing truck driver on a mission. His character faces a series of situations on his journey.

More about the Milestone

The story of the film is about a veteran driver who sets a 500,000 km record on the road. His life takes a turn when he faces an advent of pain, both physical and emotional. In between fighting a compensation claim and finding a cure for his own back, he faces the threat of losing the job to a new intern. He passes his job to a new intern while trying to get his life back on track. The official synopsis of the film reads, “Recently marking 500,000 kilometres on the road, a newly bereaved trucker faces the threat of losing the job that has come to define him to a new intern.” The film is slated to release on May 7, 2021.

