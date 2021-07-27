Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Flags Racism Citing Mirabai Chanu: 'Indian Only If You Win?'

Fitness enthusiast and Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar, who hails from Assam, on Tuesday took to her official Instagram and Twitter handle and called out the 'hypocrisy' in people's celebration of Mirabai Chanu's victory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. in Ankita Konwar's Instagram post, she pointed out that people are now celebrating a North-Easterner's victory when they represent India and win medals, but otherwise subject them to racism and harassment.

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar calls out racism against people from Northeast

The 29-year-old took to Instagram and Twitter to lash out over casteism & racism. Pointing out that people hailing from the northeast are almost always subjected to racist comments like 'chinky', 'Chinese', 'Nepali' and now 'Corona', the fitness enthusiast contrasted that as soon as someone wins a medal in the Olympics they become 'Indian'.

If you’re from Northeast India, you can become an Indian ONLY when you win a medal for the country.

Otherwise we are known as “chinky” “Chinese” “Nepali” or a new addition “corona”.

India is not just infested with casteism but racism too.

Speaking from my experience. #Hypocrites — Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) July 27, 2021

Ankita Konwar's statement comes at a time when the Indian athletes put up exemplary efforts to win big at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Recently, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, won a silver medal at the Games in the 49kg weightlifting. Chanu, who hails from Manipur, had lifted 87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in the clean and jerk category.

Mirabai Chanu wins silver at Tokyo Olympics

India opened their medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics courtesy of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won the silver medal in the Women's 49kg category. Chanu finished the event with a total lift of 202 kg. China's Hoi Zhuihui won the gold with a total lift of 210kgs which is also a new Olympic record.

Mirabai Chanu had started the competition by lifting 84kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. Chanu's competitor Jourdan Delacruz od the USA lifted 83kg in her first attempt, however, the Indian lifter upped her ante to lift 87kg in her second attempt, while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86 kg's. World Champion China's Hoi Zhuihui topped the standings at the halfway mark after lift 92 kg after two attempts. Both Chanu and Delacruz failed to lift 89 kg in their third attempt allowing Zhuihui to stay top of the table. The Chinese weightlifter made a new Olympic record in the snatch by lifting 94 kg in her third and final lift.

