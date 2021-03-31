Mimiyuuuh Apologises For Making Inappropriate Comments On Blackpink's Rose In His Vlog

YouTube star Mimiyuuuh issued an apology after he triggered Blackpink's fans for his vlog on K-pop girl group. In the YouTube vlog titled "Mimiyuuuh as Lisa Manoban for aa day", posted on March 27, he did some skits as he impersonated Blackpink member Lisa. Miniyuuuh took to his Twitter handle on March 30 to issue an apology for offending Blackpink's Rose in the vlog.

In the tweet, he wrote he had deleted the parts that were offensive especially to Blackpink's Rose and her fans. He added he did not mean to offend anyone and the video was supposedly made purely for entertainment purposes. He said that he may have overlooked some skits that may upset the blinks, referring to Blackpink's fans. He also added a comment on the post that said it did not change the fact that he still loved the girls of Blackpink and he was sorry and it will never happen again. The same apology is pinned in comments on his YouTube video and was also shared on Facebook.

Parts of Mimiyuuuh's Blackpink Vlog that caused controversy

Mimiyuuuh did not go into detail as to what parts of the vlog were removed. However, several blinks rerecorded the parts before he could make the removal. In a video shown by one of the Blackpink's Rose fans, Mimiyuuuh was seen impersonating Lisa and was asked about his opinion on Rose’s album On The Ground. Mimiyuuuh said it was "saks lang"(just fine). He also said as Lisa in the video that On the Ground was supposed to be her single but was given to Rose instead because she was “kawawa”(pitiful). The fan page called out his joke to be very inappropriate, insulting, and disrespectful towards Blackpink and especially to Rose.

For i-blinks/fansé who's wondering about the situation. Mimiyuuuh's recent vlog contains a so called 'joke' that is very inappropriate, insulting and disrespectful towards BP especially ROSÉ.



A thread... pic.twitter.com/cJQZUD7egX — -ð™- (@loveroseyforevs) March 30, 2021

According to ABS-CBN, in the comedy skit, Mimiyuuuh had jested about Rose having lice due to changing her hair color multiple times. He also joked about Rose's wits being "on the ground" due to her busy promotion cycle for the song. One of the fans wrote sharing the video "Yes, you stan a member of Blackpink but you don’t have the rights to mock or offend the other members".

@mimiyuuuh Yes, you stan a member of blackpink but you don’t have the rights to mock or offend the other members â€¼ï¸ pic.twitter.com/21r9mJejgo — lora | -R- (IA) (@lrmkrnfanacc) March 30, 2021

According to Entertainment Inquirer, Mimiyuuuh had uploaded a selfie video on his Instagram story yesterday addressing Rose's controversy and accusations that he was using Blackpink "just for clout". He said that he had been here since Whistle and Boombayah and he had been supporting them ever since, referring to the K-pop group's debut singles in 2016. He even had a line inspired by Blackpink's signature introduction of being "in your area" in his own single 'Drink Your Water B*tch'.

Promo Image Source: Mimiyuuuh & Blackpink's Rose Instagram handles