'Minari' Star Youn Yuh-Jung Apologises For Using Incorrect Reference In Her BAFTA Speech

'Minari' star Youn Yuh-Jung apologizes for BAFTA speech

Actor Youn Yuh-Jung has lately been in the news as people have been loving her work in the film Minari. She was recently presented with the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ award at the BAFTAs and her ‘thank you’ speech has landed into some serious controversy. In the receiving speech at the BAFTA awards, the actor said-

“Thank you so much for this award. Every award is meaningful but this one especially [to be] recognized by British people, known as very snobbish people and they approve me as a good actor. So, I'm very, very privileged.”

According to Youn Yuh-Jung, she only meant to compliment the British people for their taste. In an interaction at the Lincoln Centre in New York, the actor asked if she wanted to add something to her BAFTA speech. To this, she clarified that she would like to apologize to the people of Britain as her words were miscommunicated. She said,

“It got so big and I thought maybe I was doing something wrong... Hear me saying this: Oh please, big apology for the British (people). Hello, Britain, forgive me.”

The actor mentioned that she is a fan of British literature and the Royal theatre indicating that she genuinely looks up to British taste and culture. Youn Yuh-Jung also expressed her condolences over the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip. The actor is also a strong contender at the Oscars this year as the film Minari has gained global recognition for its strong content.

Image courtesy: Minari Instagram