'Mine' Actor Kim Yoon Ji All Set To Tie Knot With Her Childhood Sweetheart

Kim Yoon Ji from the popular show Mine will soon be getting married to her childhood lover. The famed media personality shared the news on her social media through a post where she shared a letter and a picture with her soon-to-be husband. The actor seemed extremely delighted to break the news to her followers. Fans were thrilled upon finding out and congratulated Kim Yoon Ji in the comments. A number of prominent personalities too commented on the post congratulating Kim Yoon Ji.

‘Mine’ actress Kim Yoon Ji all set to tie the knot

Taking to Instagram, Kim Yoon Ji shared a picture where she can be seen holding hands with her soon-to-be husband. The two stand together close at a beach and pose looking towards the camera. Sharing this post the actor wrote that she wanted to let everyone know that she has found her forever one and that she will soon be getting married to him in September this year. Sharing this, the actor further added that her soon-to-be husband is a kind, caring, warm and loving person, who has always been there for her. She further wrote that she always wants to be there for him as his wife. She then asked for blessings from fans and thanked them for always supporting and showing her tremendous love over the years throughout her career.

In a TV interview with Koreaboo from a while back, Kim Yoon Ji opened up about her husband a bit further and revealed that they have been dating for over a year. She also revealed that they have known each other since their childhood days and thus she is excited to enter a new phase of life with him. In the interview, she mentioned that they have seen each other growing up since elementary school and their families are close as well.

She then revealed that while the families are close they did not know that Kim Yoon Ji and her soon-to-be husband were lovers. She says that it was fate, and that to her felt amazing. She added that she will happily live with her reliable husband. The actor also revealed that she will be putting all of her works on hold for the time being until the marriage. Kim Yoon Ji stated that she has already started preparing for her marriage and will follow up with her work post-September, as per reports from the above-mentioned news portal.

Image: Kim Yoon Ji Instagram

