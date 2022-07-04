Last Updated:

Miss India 2022 Red Carpet: Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia & More Arrive In Style

The star-studded finale of the Miss India 2022 pageant was recently held in Mumbai. The event was attended by several notable faces of the entertainment world.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Miss India 2022
1/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora arrived on the red carpet of Miss India 2022 in a glamorous golden floor-length gown with intricate detailing. 

Miss India 2022
2/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kriti Sanon took her fashion game a notch higher in a black and white off-shoulder jumpsuit with dramatic sleeves attached to it.

Miss India 2022
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Neha Dhupia stunned the fashion police in a sequinned gown. The cape attached to the gown added a glam effect to the entire look.

Miss India 2022
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Host Maniesh Paul opted for an all-black look including a shimmery black blazer, black pants, and moccasins.

Miss India 2022
5/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Dancer Lauren Gottlieb made several heads turn in a stunning silver outfit that had a plunging neckline.

Miss India 2022
6/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor and former Miss India winner Pooja Batra garnered all the limelight on the red carpet in a black co-ord set.

Miss India 2022
7/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Cricketer Mithali Raj looked ravishing in this metallic purple outfit.

Miss India 2022
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor and former model Dino Morea was spotted donning a tuxedo suit at Femina Miss India 2022 gala event.

