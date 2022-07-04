Miss India 2022 Red Carpet: Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia & More Arrive In Style

Last Updated: 4th July, 2022 08:40 IST

Actor and former Miss India winner Pooja Batra garnered all the limelight on the red carpet in a black co-ord set.

Neha Dhupia stunned the fashion police in a sequinned gown. The cape attached to the gown added a glam effect to the entire look.

Kriti Sanon took her fashion game a notch higher in a black and white off-shoulder jumpsuit with dramatic sleeves attached to it.

