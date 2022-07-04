Miss India 2022 Red Carpet: Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia & More Arrive In Style

Quick links:
Bollywood diva Malaika Arora arrived on the red carpet of Miss India 2022 in a glamorous golden floor-length gown with intricate detailing.
Kriti Sanon took her fashion game a notch higher in a black and white off-shoulder jumpsuit with dramatic sleeves attached to it.
Neha Dhupia stunned the fashion police in a sequinned gown. The cape attached to the gown added a glam effect to the entire look.
Host Maniesh Paul opted for an all-black look including a shimmery black blazer, black pants, and moccasins.
Dancer Lauren Gottlieb made several heads turn in a stunning silver outfit that had a plunging neckline.
Actor and former Miss India winner Pooja Batra garnered all the limelight on the red carpet in a black co-ord set.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.