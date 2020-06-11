Former Miss India Universe Simran Kaur Mundi 'disappointed' With American Cargo Company

Former Miss India Universe Simran Kaur Mundi on Thursday took to her Instagram handle to share her 'disappointment' with American multinational cargo company for not being able to deliver her 'essential items'. Simran wrote that she has been trying to get through the customer care services for two days, but there has been no response.

Simran wrote, "And this is not the first time a thing like this has happened. I need certain medicines from overseas at regular intervals and @FedExIndia has never made my life easy. Why is it so difficult to get a parcel from overseas through @cbic_india ??" [sic]

I am really disappointed with @FedExIndia I have been desperately trying to get through to your customer care since 2 days now regarding a shipment of some really essential items. I do understand the situation we all are in, but I do urgently need to speak to your CC executive. — Simran Kaur Mundi (@SimrankMundi) June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, on June 3, 2020, a cargo aircraft belonging to FedEx overshot the main runway due to adverse weather of the Mumbai airport on its arrival from Bengaluru, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) informed. The aircraft was towed away from the runway and there was no disruption in flight operations.

FedEx driver surprises girl with cupcakes on her birthday, netizens call him 'angel'

FedEx Posts Lower Profit, Drops Guidance Due To Coronavirus

FedEx posted surprisingly strong revenue in its latest fiscal quarter, but the delivery giant suspended its financial forecasts for the year because of the uncertain impact of the new coronavirus. FedEx said Tuesday that it earned $315 million in the quarter that ended Feb. 29 — before the outbreak was labeled a pandemic. That is a 57% drop from a year earlier.

Adjusted to exclude certain costs, FedEx said it earned $1.41 per share, matching the average forecast of 22 analysts surveyed by FactSet. Revenue rose to $17.5 billion from $17 billion, topping the $16.9 billion that the analysts were expecting.

The company suspended fiscal 2020 earnings and said it is limiting costs by managing capacity, retiring older planes and making changes in its residential deliveries. “We continue to deliver for our customers and are ready to support increased demand for our International Express export services due to the significant reductions in intercontinental air capacity," Chairman and CEO Fred Smith said in a statement.

(with AP inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.