Miss Universe 2019 Winner Zozibini Tunzi Is Setting The Temperatures Soaring In These Pics

On Sunday, Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi was announced the Miss Universe 2019. The first runner up title was bagged by Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson, while Miss Mexico Sofía Aragón earned the second runner-up title. The competition took place at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 26-year-old Zozibini is from Tsolo, South Africa. The Miss Universe 2019 winner is quite active in the fight against gender-based violence. Zozibini shares a glimpse of her fabulous journey with her followers through her social media handle. Her Instagram wall is a multitude of glamour shots of her modelling assignments in fabulous fashion pieces. With her taking on the new title of Miss Universe 2019, followers are eagerly waiting to see more stunning pictures of the model. Here are some stunning and gorgeous pictures of the Miss Universe 2019 that prove that she is a true diva.

1: Confidence and Glamour:

2: Confidence to Rise:

3: Beach Vibes:

4: Rise and Shine:

5: Elegance with style:

6: Boss Babe:

