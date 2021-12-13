It is a proud moment for India, as this morning Harnaaz Sandhu brings home the Miss Universe 2021 crown after 21 years of waiting as she joins Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta by becoming one of the crown bearers and carrying forward their legacy. Miss Universe is indeed a prestigious beauty pageant that is organised every year and several countries all across the world participate in it.

All about the Miss Universe Crown -the power of unity:

As per the official site Mouawad, The Miss Universe Power of Unity Crown is a unique, bespoke work of extraordinary craftsmanship that carries a powerful message with it to the world that symbolises the community of women from all around the world whose bonds unite them.

Take a look at the Miss Universe 2021 crown:

Price of the Miss Universe Crown:

Philstarlife reported that the worth of the crown is around USD 5 million (Rs 3.7 crore), the Mouawad Miss Universe crown represents "The Power of Unity" and is said to be the most expensive crown.

Miss Universe Crown Diamonds:

How many diamonds are used to make the crown? 1,725 white diamonds and three golden canary diamonds have been used for the crafting of petals, leaves and vines depicting a strong message that we are stronger together than apart. Thhe three golden canary-coloured diamonds at the centre convey a new golden age of women, where she is also seen as a strong and ambitious person.

Weight of the crown:

The crown’s centrepiece, a magnificent modified mixed cut golden canary diamond weighing 62.83 carats signifies a woman’s inner strength and reminds everyone that power lies in unity.

The Miss Universe crown:

The Miss Universe beauty pageant provides an international platform to young and aspiring girls from all over the world and gives them a platform along with interlinked partnerships with charities, sponsors and brands to serve and support a good cause for change. During their Miss Universe reign, the winners are given the tools to serve humanity to the best of their abilities and to be a change agent along with pursuing their personal career goals. The Miss Universe pageant has always been one of the most prestigious pageants in the world and Harnaaz Sandhu is only the crown bearer to wear this title from India.