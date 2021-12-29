Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Responds To Critics, Compares Pageant To Olympic Win

Harnaaz Sandhu had earlier made headlines after she was crowned Miss Universe 2021, bringing the title back to India after 21 long years. While several citizens and celebrities were proud of her after her big win, several individuals commented that she won only because of her 'pretty face'. Responding to critics, Sandhu recently spoke to Mid-Day and emphasised the effort that she put in during and before the pageant and also compared her win to an Olympic win.

Harnaaz Sandhu spoke to the publication and mentioned that a lot of people say she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 because she has a 'pretty face'. However, she cleared the air and addressed the claims by saying that she is aware of the 'amount of effort' that went behind her journey. She also mentioned that she prefers to stay out of the argument, and rather work hard to make people understand her worth.

'Happy to be breaking stereotypes': Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu

The Miss Universe 2021 winner mentioned this was a stereotype she wishes to break and said that her win was "a lot like an Olympic win." She wondered why beauty pageant winners could not be as appreciated as sportspersons who represent India. However, she mentioned that mindsets are gradually changing and she was "happy to be breaking stereotypes already".

Sandhu recently engaged in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network and mentioned that the pageant is not all about being 'perfect and beautiful'. She said, "It is about focusing on strengths, being confident about your being, showcase your talent. I got the chance to showcase and tell everybody that I am confident. (sic)"

Harnaaz Sandhu headed to her social media account after she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 and broke the news to her fans and followers. She thanked them for the love and supports as she shared some glimpses from her big day. She wrote, "We did it. 🥺 I said in my final answer, that I believed in myself and that’s why I was on that stage. Firstly I would like to thank my family and friends who have been there with me no matter what. They have seen me fall and get up and they have been there supporting me throughout. ❤️" She further wrote, "Thank you to everyone who has showered me with so much love. I’m overwhelmed."

(Image: @harnaazsandhu_03/Instagram)