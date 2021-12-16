After India’s Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe 2021 title bringing pride to the country, an amusing incident has left her fans bewildered. Netizens were amazed to find out that beauty pageant’s host Steve Harvey asked one of the top 16 finalists to do her best animal impersonation onstage — while other women were given the chance to talk about their accomplishments.

Harnaaz seems to have been taken by surprise after she was asked to imitate a cat after the people came to know about her mimicry skills. Harvey told her: "I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations. Let's hear your best one." "Oh, my God, Steve, I was not expecting to do this on the world stage," she told him.

However, a confident Sandhu took it in good spirit and said, "I have to do this — I have no other option."Sandhu said she loves cats and would try her best to impersonate one. "Brace yourself, everyone," she said before she began to 'meow'. This moment left everyone quite shocked and wondering why the actor-model was deprived of a question of substance that could shed light on her accomplishments.

Soon after the video went viral, here fans were quick enough to give their hot takes on the same while expressing their displeasure over the same. One of the Twitter users called it ‘disrespectful’ and wrote, “#steveharvey gotta go. Disrespectful while trying to be funny #MissUniverse.” Another user wrote, “Is #SteveHarvey okay? Like, bifocals, cultural sensitivity training, geography lessons, how do we help this man? #MissUniverse202.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “#SteveHarvey is irrelevant. What animal impression would he be best at? Try Pig.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and shared a meme and wrote, “#MissUniverse2021 so #SteveHarvey asks #HarnaazSandhu to make animal noises?! I mean really?”

Sandhu started her journey in pageantry at the age of 17 and has earlier been crowned as Miss Diva 2021, Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, and was even placed in the Top 12 at Femina Miss India 2019. Apart from that, she has also worked in Punjabi films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

