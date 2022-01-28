Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Gives Priyanka Chopra's 'Desi Girl' New Twist In Latest Post

India's Harnaaz Sandhu was recently crowned Miss Universe 2021. Sandhu has a knack for acting and wishes to enter Bollywood and Hollywood someday. Earlier, she had also revealed that she idolises Priyanka Chopra and will someday make a Bollywood debut like her. Recently, Miss Universe 2021 dropped a video from her photoshoot session in which she gave a twist to Priyanka Chopra's Desi Girl.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Harnaaz Sandhu shared a clip and the actor looked gorgeous in a black shimmery saree with the song, Desi Girl, from the movie, Dostana, being played in the background. Harnaaz looked adorable as she wore a Manish Malhotra ensemble. The black saree had silver vorgers and was paired with the same coloured blouse. Harnaaz captioned the post, "Desi Girl✨Behind the scenes while shooting with one and only @fadilberishaphotography Saree by @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld Makeup @yukoonthego Hair @delajhair (sic)".

Harnaaz's Desi Girl video garners praise from fans

The video garnered several comments from fans and followers. A fan wrote, "Glamorous and hottest 🔥🔥🔥😘😘😘😘 (sic)", while another commented that in the video, Harnaaz Sandhu looks a lot like Priyanka Chopra. Take a look at some more comments.

In an exclusive chat with the Republic Media Network, Harnaaz had revealed what did she learn from former Miss Universe - Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. Harnaaz shared that she loves that the model and actors have not 'changed their attitude' and that they continue to empower women.

Harnaaz Sandhu compares her win to Olympic win

Harnaaz Sandhu was recently criticised by a few netizens, who commented that she won only because of her 'pretty face'. Raising her voice for herself, Harnaaz, in an interview with Mid-Day, spoke about the amount of effort she had to put in to reach her position. She mentioned that 'winning because of a pretty face' was a stereotype she wished to break and compared her win to an Olympic win.

She also opened up during an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network and said, "It is about focusing on strengths, being confident about your being, showcasing your talent. I got the chance to showcase and tell everybody that I am confident".

(Image: @harnaazsandhu_03/@priyankachopra/Instagram)