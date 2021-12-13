Harnaaz Sandhu Reveals Big Plans To Enter Bollywood; Idolises THIS Former Miss World

The Indian film industry has seen many models turned actors over the past few decades. From Sushmita Sen to Priyanka Chopra, several beauty pageant winners bade it big in the entertainment industry. While India's Harnaaz Sandhu was recently crowned the winner of Miss Universe 2021, she also has a knack for acting and wishes to enter Bollywood and Hollywood someday.

It was an emotional moment for Harnaaz Sandhu to hear her name as the winner of the Miss Universe 2021. The 21-year-old brought India the crown back after 21 years. She became the third woman to win the beauty pageant after Sushmita Sen (1994) and Lara Dutta (2000). While she and the entire country is celebrating her big win, here is what she wants to do post the contest.

Harnaaz Sandhu expresses her wish to become a Bollywood star

Earlier this year, In an interview with India TV, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu expressed her wish to become a professional actor and talked about her debut film. Much like Priyanka Chopra, Harnaaz also revealed someday she would want to see herself in not only Bollywood but also Hollywood. While Harnaaz had won Miss Diva Universe India 2021 by that time, she said her focus was to slay on the ramp of Miss Universe 2021.

Details about Harnaaz Sandhu's debut film

Harnaaz Sandhu made her acting debut with the Punjabi film Bai Ji Kuttange. The makers began the film's shoot in 2020 and released it this year. The action-comedy starred Dev Kharoud, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Upasna Singh and Harnaaz Sandhu. Smeep Kang donned the director's hat, while Santosh Entertainment Studios bankrolled it. Harnaaz Sandhu was also featured in another Punjabi film Yaara Diyan Poo Baran, directed by Upasna Singh Bharadwaj.

Who is Harnaaz Sandhu?

Indian model and now Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu hails from Chandigarh, Punjab. The model did her schooling and graduated from her hometown. She is the newest holder of the Miss Universe India 2021 title, due to which she went on to represent the country at the 70th edition of Miss Universe 2021. The 21-year-old has multiple pageant titles to her name, including Miss Diva 2021, in which she represented Chandigarh.

