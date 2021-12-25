Harnaaz Sandhu has created history by winning the coveted Miss Universe 2021 title at the 70th edition of the beauty pageant held at Eilat, Israel, and was hosted by Steve Harvey. The 21-year-old brought home the prestigious honour after 21 years, with Lara Dutta winning this title last time in the year 2000, and actor Sushmita Sen wearing the crown in 1994.

Recently, during an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Harnaaz reveals if she feels beauty pageants in the coming years would lose relevance with beauty positivity and beauty standards coming out of the standard conventions. She said that "being in a beauty pageant is not about being perfect and beautiful, but about focusing on strengths."

Harnaaz Sandhu: Being a beauty pageant is about focusing on strengths'

Harnaaz Sandhu said, "During the Miss Universe show, I did a (cat) mimicry there. With that, we tried to break one of the stigmas that being a pageant is not about being perfect and beautiful. It is about focusing on strengths, being confident about your being, showcase your talent. I got the chance to showcase and tell everybody that I am confident." Also about the time when I won my National pageant, I've seen enough people change their perspective towards being a pageant. It's not easy, it's as tough as Olympics. It talks a lot of courage to stand, be the voice to bring that one difference in the society."

During the show, Steve Harvey asked one of the top 16 finalists to do her best animal impersonation onstage — while other women were given the chance to talk about their accomplishments. Harnaaz seems to have been taken by surprise after she was asked to imitate a cat after the people came to know about her mimicry skills. Harvey told her: "I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations. Let's hear your best one." "Oh, my God, Steve, I was not expecting to do this on the world stage," she told him.

Harnaaz also spoke about her other hobbies as she sat down for an interview with Republic. She shared, "I sing and write couplets. I also like writing shayaris in Punjabi and cooking. I love spending time with my pets."

Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03