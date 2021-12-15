Harnaaz Sandhu has made history by bagging the coveted Miss Universe 2021 title at the 70th edition of the beauty pageant held at Eilat, Israel. The 21-year-old brought home the prestigious honour after 21 years, with Lara Dutta winning this title last time in the year 2000. Interestingly, Urvashi Rautela, who represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant was also the jury member in this edition.

The duo even posed together after Harnaaz' victory, proudly holding the tricolour in their hands.

Shortly after the pageant concluded, the duo was spotted at the Israel airport, where they struck a pose with their fans. While Urvashi was seen in a casual checked t-shirt and leggings, Harnaaz Sandhu strutted in an electric pink gown.

Harnaaz Sandhu and Urvashi Rautela spotted at Israel airport

The newly crowned Miss Universe 2021 can be seen receiving pleasantries from fans at the airport as well as obliging them will selfies. "Chak de phatte, congratulations", the fan says as the pageant winner responds with equal warmth. Urvashi could also be seen surrounded by fans chanting "India". She strikes a pose with the tricolour in her hand. Take a look.

Shortly after Harnaaz won the pageant, Urvashi took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a reel showcasing the former's winning moment and wrote, "AS A #MISSUNIVERSE JUDGE MADE THE BEST DECISION. I CANT STOP CRYING … WE DID IT INDIA ."

Haenaaz got crowned Miss Universe 2021 by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020. While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira finished second, South Africa's Lalela Mswane came third. Apart from this, she has also won pageants like Femina Miss India Punjab in 2019 and has been Femina Miss India 2019 semifinalist. The model, who hails from Chandigarh, has also starred in a few Punjabi films, including Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

