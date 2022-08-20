Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Appears On 'The Daily Show' With Trevor Noah; Watch

After making India proud on the global stage of Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu once again left all her fans surprised when she revealed that she would be marking her debut appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. The 22 year-year beauty queen sent the internet into a frenzy after she treated fans with fun moments from the sets of The Daily Show.

Harnaaz Sandhu marks her appearance on The Daily Show

On Friday, Harnaaz Sandhu took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into all the fun she had with Trevor Noah on the sets of The Daily Show in Manhattan, New York. The model cum actor is seen dolled up in a red off-shoulder dress that she paired with shiny white stilettos. Noah on the other hand sported a formal suit. In the video, Sandhu is seen teaching Noah some simple Bollywood steps.

Sharing the clip, Sandhu wrote in the caption, "It was such a pleasure to share the stage with one and only @trevornoah

Thankyou @thedailyshow for having me on your show! @trevornoah remember it’s all in the hips! Bollywood is watching! (sic)"

Take a look at the Sandhu's post here:

As soon as the post went online, fans took to the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Our Desi girl is ruling the whole Universe", while another commented, "Omg Trevor! That went really smoothly, Queen for a reason (sic)". "Thank you for representing India so beautifully," wrote a third.

Harnaaz Sandhu reunites with Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza

Earlier, Harnaaz Sandhu headed to her Instagram handle and dropped a trail of pictures from her reunion with Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza. The pageant holders can be seen having a gala time in a New York restaurant alongside members of the Miss Universe Organisation. While Harnaaz opted for a stunning blush pink coordinate set, Andrea looked stunning in a cropped blazer and white pants.

In the caption, Harnaaz mentioned, "A beautiful day with these beautiful queens. Welcome back the forever queen @andreamezamx. (sic)"

Andrea also posted similar pictures from their get-together and wrote, "Celebrating my 1st anniversary of winning @missuniverse with my MUO family. (sic)"

Take a look at the post: