Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu To Blake Lively, Celebs At New York Fashion Week 2022

Last Updated: 16th February, 2022 22:25 IST

Gigi Hadid, who gave birth to her first child in September, looked dreamy in a shiny black high-slit gown at Michael Kors’ Fall/Winter 2022 show.

Riverdale fame Camila Mendes wore a sparkly black dress paired with a thin belt and black pair of heels. She opted for an ankle-length overcoat over it.

Bella wore a plunging white dress, held together with a thick, nude-coloured belt around her midsection. She completed the look with nude-coloured boots which fully complemented the look.

