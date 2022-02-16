Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu To Blake Lively, Celebs At New York Fashion Week 2022

Quick links:
Wearing an orange satin gown by costume designer, Bibhu Mohapatra, Harnaaz Sandhu took the New York Streets by storm.
Bella wore a plunging white dress, held together with a thick, nude-coloured belt around her midsection. She completed the look with nude-coloured boots which fully complemented the look.
Emily Ratajkowski looked ravishing as she walked the runway in an animal-printed thigh-length blazer dress.
Katie Holmes graced the floor with an ankle length ginger coloured dress with a white-coloured overcoat over the top.
At Michael Kors’ Fall/Winter 2022 show, Blake Lively stunned in a pale blue two-piece set teamed up with a same-coloured blazer.
Riverdale fame Camila Mendes wore a sparkly black dress paired with a thin belt and black pair of heels. She opted for an ankle-length overcoat over it.
Gigi Hadid, who gave birth to her first child in September, looked dreamy in a shiny black high-slit gown at Michael Kors’ Fall/Winter 2022 show.
