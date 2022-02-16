Last Updated:

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu To Blake Lively, Celebs At New York Fashion Week 2022

New York Fashion Week kicked off this weekend, and editors, stylists and more have been showing off their most stylish looks. Harnaaz Sandhu looked delightful.

Written By
Swati Singh
Harnaaz Sandhu
1/8
Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03

Wearing an orange satin gown by costume designer, Bibhu Mohapatra, Harnaaz Sandhu took the New York Streets by storm.

Bella Hadid
2/8
Image: Instagram/@flairmagazin

Bella wore a plunging white dress, held together with a thick, nude-coloured belt around her midsection. She completed the look with nude-coloured boots which fully complemented the look.

Emily Ratajkowski
3/8
Image: Instagram/@emilyismymommy

Emily Ratajkowski looked ravishing as she walked the runway in an animal-printed thigh-length blazer dress.

Katie Holmes
4/8
Image: Instagram/@graziauk

Katie Holmes graced the floor with an ankle length ginger coloured dress with a white-coloured overcoat over the top.

Blake Lively
5/8
Image: Instagram/@blakefashion

At Michael Kors’ Fall/Winter 2022 show, Blake Lively stunned in a pale blue two-piece set teamed up with a same-coloured blazer.

Camila Mendes
6/8
Image: Instagram/@riverdalegh

Riverdale fame Camila Mendes wore a sparkly black dress paired with a thin belt and black pair of heels. She opted for an ankle-length overcoat over it.

Gigi Hadid
7/8
Image: Instagram/@ghadidarg

Gigi Hadid, who gave birth to her first child in September, looked dreamy in a shiny black high-slit gown at Michael Kors’ Fall/Winter 2022 show.

Megan Thee Stallion
8/8
Image: Instagram/@mzx.santiago

At Coach’s Fall 2022 runway show, Megan Thee Stallion chose an all-black ensemble. The singer wore a knee-length leather coat, a top, pointy ankle boots, and a matching skirt.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: harnaaz sandhu, blake lively, new york fasion week
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Legendary musician Bappi Lahiri's heartwarming moments with his family members

Legendary musician Bappi Lahiri's heartwarming moments with his family members
Kareena, Karisma and Kapoor clan arrive at Randhir Kapoor's house for his 75th birthday

Kareena, Karisma and Kapoor clan arrive at Randhir Kapoor's house for his 75th birthday
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com