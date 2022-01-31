Last Updated:

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst No More After Alleged Suicide; Harnaaz Sandhu Heartbroken

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst passed away after allegedly jumping off her New York building. Harnaaz Sandhu penned a note to share that she was heartbroken.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Cheslie Kryst, harnaaz sandhu

Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03


Former Miss United States of America Cheslie Kryst passed away on Sunday. The model, who was also a TV personality and an attorney, allegedly jumped off the building she was residing in New York. 

Netizens and celebrities expressed their shock and grief upon hearing the news about her death. Tributes poured in and among them were people associated with the world of showbiz and beauty pageants like Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. The Indian celebrity expressed her shock and sadness over the untimely demise. 

Miss Universe 2022 Harnaaz Sandhu mourns death of Cheslie Kryst in alleged suicide

After winning the Miss USA crown and representing her country in the Miss Universe event, where she finished in the top 10, Kryst turned into a TV presenter. She was also one of the presenters of the recently-held Miss Universe event in December last year. She had even interviewed Harnaaz Sandhu after she won the crown and they had enjoyed a fun-filled conversation.

READ | Lara Dutta backs Steve Harvey asking Harnaaz to 'meow': 'She likes mimicking animals'

Sharing a moment from this conversation where they were all smiles, Harnaaz wrote that the news of Kryst's death was 'heartbreaking' and 'unbelievable' for her. She added that the late star was an 'inspiration to many'. 'Rest in Peace Cheslie' was the message from Harnaaz as she used heart and folded hands emojis.

READ | In Pics: Harnaaz Sandhu looks gorgeous in green co-ord sets was spotted at Mumbai Airport

When Harnaaz had won, Cheslie had shared a photo with the new Miss Universe, and termed the winner as 'poised and personable.' She added that she was excited to see how Harnaaz's career would progress henceforth.

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst passes away

Cheslie Kryst, as per a report on The New York Post, jumped to her death from the 60-storey Orion building at 350 W in Midtown Manhattan.

"May this day bring you rest and peace ❤️", she wrote on her Instagram page moments from her death, along with her photo of her posing glamourously. 

As per the report, she resided on the 9th floor of the building and was last seen at the 29th-floor terrace. She left a suicide note leaving all her belongings to her mother. 

READ | Harnaaz Sandhu dedicates THIS song from Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Shershaah' to her mom

In a statement, her family said that Kryst's 'great light' was an inspiration to many and that she 'cared, loved, laughed and shined.' They also highlighted her work for social justice and her role as a TV presenter, Miss USA, daughter, sister, mentor, and colleague. 

READ | Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu gives Priyanka Chopra's 'Desi Girl' new twist in latest post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Cheslie Kryst, Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst dies
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com