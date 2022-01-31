Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst No More After Alleged Suicide; Harnaaz Sandhu Heartbroken

Former Miss United States of America Cheslie Kryst passed away on Sunday. The model, who was also a TV personality and an attorney, allegedly jumped off the building she was residing in New York.

Netizens and celebrities expressed their shock and grief upon hearing the news about her death. Tributes poured in and among them were people associated with the world of showbiz and beauty pageants like Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. The Indian celebrity expressed her shock and sadness over the untimely demise.

Miss Universe 2022 Harnaaz Sandhu mourns death of Cheslie Kryst in alleged suicide

After winning the Miss USA crown and representing her country in the Miss Universe event, where she finished in the top 10, Kryst turned into a TV presenter. She was also one of the presenters of the recently-held Miss Universe event in December last year. She had even interviewed Harnaaz Sandhu after she won the crown and they had enjoyed a fun-filled conversation.

Sharing a moment from this conversation where they were all smiles, Harnaaz wrote that the news of Kryst's death was 'heartbreaking' and 'unbelievable' for her. She added that the late star was an 'inspiration to many'. 'Rest in Peace Cheslie' was the message from Harnaaz as she used heart and folded hands emojis.

When Harnaaz had won, Cheslie had shared a photo with the new Miss Universe, and termed the winner as 'poised and personable.' She added that she was excited to see how Harnaaz's career would progress henceforth.

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst passes away

Cheslie Kryst, as per a report on The New York Post, jumped to her death from the 60-storey Orion building at 350 W in Midtown Manhattan.

"May this day bring you rest and peace ❤️", she wrote on her Instagram page moments from her death, along with her photo of her posing glamourously.

As per the report, she resided on the 9th floor of the building and was last seen at the 29th-floor terrace. She left a suicide note leaving all her belongings to her mother.

In a statement, her family said that Kryst's 'great light' was an inspiration to many and that she 'cared, loved, laughed and shined.' They also highlighted her work for social justice and her role as a TV presenter, Miss USA, daughter, sister, mentor, and colleague.