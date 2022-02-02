Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst's Cause Of Death Revealed After Autopsy Report

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst passed away after allegedly jumping off her New York building. After winning the Miss USA crown and representing her country in the Miss Universe event, where she finished in the top 10, Kryst turned into a TV presenter. Fans expressed their shock and grief upon hearing the news about her death. The cause of death, which wasn't revealed earlier, has been disclosed following an autopsy report.

According to an autopsy report that was revealed by the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner to People Magazine, the former Miss USA's death has been ruled a suicide. After her death, the Extra correspondent's family wrote in a statement.

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague - we know her impact will live on," they added.

Zozibini Tunzi says she is 'devastated' after Cheslie Kryst's sudden demise

In a touching tribute, Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, shared some memories with her late friend Cheslie Kryst. The South African model wrote, "Cheslie my friend, I am devastated. I didn't sleep a wink, caught in between not believing the news and trying to make sense of what is happening." She further added, "You were supposed to send me photos of the outfit you were going to wear to a wedding this past Saturday and all the details that happened at the event. You took me by surprise Queen. I am not ready for a world you don't exist in."

Tunzi further added, "I hope you are resting easy now love.You meant everything to so many people and you forever will. You made a mark in this World and touched so many lives. We celebrate your life. I love you so, so much my forever friend and forever Miss USA❤ RIP beautiful 🕊❤".

Harnaaz Sandhu pays tribute to Cheslie Kryst

Kryst had even interviewed Harnaaz Sandhu after she won the crown and they had enjoyed a fun-filled conversation. Sharing a moment from this conversation, Harnaaz wrote that the news of Kryst's death was 'heartbreaking' and 'unbelievable' for her. She added that the late star was an 'inspiration to many'.