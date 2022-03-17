Miss World 2021: Former Winner Toni-Ann Singh Performs 'The Prayer' In Support Of Ukraine

The Miss World 2021 pageant in Puerto Rico saw the 2019 pageant winner, Toni Ann Singh, give a special performance to express solidarity with Ukraine amid the Eastern European country's ongoing war with Russia. The pageant, which recently took place after facing various delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, held a special presentation where Singh crooned the sol-stirring track The Prayer, the 1999 song by Canadian singer Celine Dion.

The Miss World 2021 candidates, the pageant's organisers as well as audience members participated in the act of solidarity and raised their candles. The heart-melting act also saw the words “a prayer for peace” flashing on a screen.

Toni Ann Singh croons The Prayer to express solidarity with Ukraine

Taking to their Twitter handle, the Miss World page shared a glimpse of Singh performing the song as other organisers and candidates stand behind her. In the caption, they wrote, "Our current Miss World Toni-Ann Singh performs The Prayer as we light candles around the world to stand with Ukraine. Not a dry eye in the arena."

Our current Miss World Toni-Ann Singh performs The Prayer as we light candles around the world to stand with Ukraine. Not a dry eye in the arena 🕯 #mwcandlesforukraine pic.twitter.com/kczI6m8E1u — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

Many big events, award functions and shows have expressed support for the Ukrainian folk as the Russia-Ukraine war continues for more than 20 days, with many lives and livelihoods being shattered.

Meanwhile, Jamaica's Toni Ann Singh, who was dressed in a graceful fuchsia gown, passed the crown to the Miss World 2021 winner - Karolina Bielawska from Poland. The first runner-up title was clinched by the Indian American Shree Saini from the US, while Olivia Yace from Cote d’Ivoire was the second runner up. Manasa Varanasi, the Femina Miss India World 2020 who represented India at the 70th edition, made it to the Top 13 contestant list. However, she failed to reach the Top 6 finalists. The event was held at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

