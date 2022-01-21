Miss World 2021: India's Manasa Varanasi Enters The List Of Top 40 Contestants

After Chandigarh’s Harnaaz Sandhu brought laurels to India as she won the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, Miss India Manasa Varanasi is all set to represent the country at the Miss World pageant. On Friday, Miss World 2021 took to their verified Instagram handle and announced the first set of top 40 contestants. They shared a series of pictures of '15 fast track winners' from various countries.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Miss World 2021 organizers announced Top 40 contestants. They captioned the picture, "Miss World 2021 Top 40 Announcement! These are the 15 fast track winners and 25 more countries will be announced today!"

An engineer, Manasa was crowned Femina Miss India 2020. Now she will represent India at the Miss World 2021 pageant that will be held on March 16th at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, San Juan, Puerto Rico. The reigning beauty, Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica, will crown the next successor.

Manasa, who hails from Telangana has always worked towards bringing a noticeable change in society with her positive attitude and mindset. She has been working with less-fortunate kids over the past few years and aspires to work hard for them. Manasa has also been the forerunner of her initiative 'Beauty With a Purpose' project where she advocates to strengthen child protection laws in India. It has been associated with the Hyderabad police for their campaign 'We Can,' which works towards preventing and stopping child sexual abuse in the state.

The finale of Miss World 2021 was postponed due to COVID-19 cases amongst the contestants. The finale was originally scheduled to take place on December 16, 2021, in Puerto Rico. However, the organizers had to postpone the global broadcast finale due to the safety interests of its staff and contestants.

Image: Instagram/@manasa5varanasi