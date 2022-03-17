Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska Was Asked This Question In Final Round; Read Her Answer

Women from across the world compete for the Miss World crown, but there is only one winner. Poland's Karolina Bielawska was declared as the Miss World as the 70th edition of the pageant was held at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

The contestants are judged on numerous parameters and various rounds are held to determine the winner. A highlight of the event for years has been the Question & Answer round that the contestants participate in. Answers of various winners, including Indian stars like Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra, had become a talking point in the past, and Bielawska's answer too paid a major role in the decision of the judges to crown her.

The question posed to the winner was on the 'most important discovery yet to be discovered.' Bielawska answered that it was her own discovery, that it cost little to enrich the lives of others, be empathetic, compassionate to people and that all could be 'great' and learn through these gestures.

Miss World Karolina Bielawska's answer in the Q&A round

'What is the most important discovery yet to be discovered?' was the question asked to Karolina Bielawska.

As reported by Rappler, Bilawska answered, "Every day we learn something new. We all have unique experiences and all of us can learn something about ourselves. What I’ve discovered is that it costs us so little to enrich the lives of others. This is the cause we can all afford, and believe me, it’s worth its price. If you would like to discover something new, just try to learn to be rich in more empathy, in compassion, in gratitude, because we can all do what, as I mentioned before. We can all be great because everyone can serve. And this discovery feels like so simple, but it’s actually [life-willing]."

Poland's Karolina Bielawska crowned Miss Word 2021

Karolina Bielawski was crowned by Miss World 2019 of Jamaica, Ton Ann-Singh. The Miss World was a student and a model. She was pursuing her Master’s Degree in Management and also wished to pursue a PhD.

Though India's Manasa Varanasi could only make it to the Top 12 list, Punjab-born American Shree Saini was the first runner-up, apart from also bagging the Beauty with a Purpose award, Côte d'Ivoire's Olivia Yacé was announced as the second runner-up at the event.

