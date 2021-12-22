Ahead of the Miss World 2021 beauty pageant event, it was earlier revealed that the event was postponed because some of the contestants contracted COVID-19, including the Indian contestant, Manasa Varanasi. However, Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi recently informed her fans that she was now out of isolation. Here's how she looks as she steps out of isolation.

Manasa Varanasi beats COVID

Manasa Varanasi recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures of herself in which she can be seen sporting a stunning lavender two-piece outfit with sunshine pouring all over her. She can also be seen relaxing at a beach as she announces that she has been tested negative for COVID-19. In the caption, she informed all her fans that she was out of isolation and added sunshine and a beach emoji next to it. The caption read, "Straight outta isolation." (sic )

The moment she announced that she was out of isolation, many of her fans took to the comments section and expressed their happiness and wished her a speedy recovery. Some fans also complimented her and mentioned how beautiful she looked in the pictures while some of them encouraged her to get the Miss World 2021 crown. Rest all others flooded the comments section with hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict how glad they were to learn that she was out of isolation. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Manasa Varanasi's latest Instagram post.

Who is Manasa Varanasi?

An engineer, Manasa Varanasi was crowned Femina Miss India 2020. She hails from Telangana and has been working towards under-privileged children over the past few years. She is also the forerunner of her project, 'Beauty With a Purpose' in which she works to strengthen the child protection laws in the country. She is also working with the Hyderabad police for their campaign 'We Can,' which focuses on preventing sexual abuse towards children.

Image: Instagram/@manasa5varanasi