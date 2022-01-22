Miss World 2021: Manasa Varanasi 'honoured' To Be Representing India As She Enters Top 40

Manasa Varanasi's heart is swelled with happiness as she goes on to represent India at the Miss World pageant. The diva, who recently made it to the top 40 contestants list, has penned a gratitude note via Instagram as she recollected the roller coaster ride she witnessed last year. She quipped that her heart is fluttering with pride and excitement as she gets called by her country's name, the "biggest honour" for her.

Manasa will now make her way to Puerto Rico in March to represent the country at the 70th Anniversary Miss World Pageant. The finale of Miss World 2021 was earlier postponed due to COVID-19 cases amongst the contestants.

Manasa Varanasi pens gratitude note ahead of Miss World 2021 pageant

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, January 22, Manasa shared gorgeous glimpses of her alongside the heartfelt gratitude note which read, "High on gratitude. This past year has been incredible, challenging and beautiful on so many levels - nothing short of a roller coaster ride! To be called by my country, to be known as my country - has been the biggest honour - and each time I am called “India”, I feel my heart flutter with pride and excitement 🇮🇳."



She further added, "I am so grateful to have this opportunity to share India with the world and I’d just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who’s been supporting me - Reading your uplifting messages gives me so much energy! And if you’re wondering how the josh is, it is super high!! As I take my next step on this journey, I root myself in curiosity and courage." Take a look.

Only yesterday, the Miss World 2021 organizers announced the Top 40 contestants, which included Manasa's name and wrote, "Miss World 2021 Top 40 Announcement! These are the 15 fast track winners and 25 more countries will be announced today!"

An engineer by profession, Manasa was crowned Femina Miss India 2020. Hailing from Telangana, Manasa has associated herself with helping less-fortunate kids over the past few years and aims to continue her quest. The upcoming Miss World winner will be crowned by the reigning beauty, Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MANASA5VARANASI)