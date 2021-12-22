Miss World 2021 Rescheduled After Contestants Tested Positive For COVID; Check New Dates

The highly-anticipated event, Miss World 2021 has announced its new schedule for the finale after it got postponed due to a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases among the contestants. These contestants also include Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi, who is representing the country at Miss World 2021 pageant. As the event was slated to be held on 16 December 2021 earlier, the organisers have now announced the new date for the finale.

Miss World 2021 rescheduled; Check new dates

As the audience was eagerly awaiting the announcement of Miss World 2021 new date, the organisers recently took to Miss World's official Instagram handle and unveiled the date. The grand event will continue to take place at the original venue -- Puerto Rico, but has now been postponed for another three months and will take place on 16 March 2022.

As Miss World 2021 date was rescheduled, Julia Morley, president of Miss World Ltd. expressed her delight about the beauty pageant and stated that they were excited to stay in Puerto Rico to crown the new Miss World. She further mentioned how overwhelmed they have been by the support of people and informed everyone that the countdown and final planning has begun. While stating how much she loved Puerto Rico, she added that their team was thrilled to show all the wonders that Puerto Rico has to offer as a premier tourism destination to the entire world. Adding more details about the event, she stated that filming in Puerto Rico had been exceptional and they have spectacular content to share with the world.

The caption read, "Press Release - 21st December 2021 Miss World announces new Pageant Finale and Coronation Date;

Globally Televised event stays in Puerto Rico! Contestants from around the world will compete on March 16, 2022, for the coveted crown at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot. SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - The Miss World Organization is pleased to announce March 16, 2022, as the rescheduled date for the Miss World 2021 global telecast and its 70th anniversary finale live from the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot! “We are so excited that we are staying in Puerto Rico to crown the new Miss World!” said Julia Morley, president of Miss World Ltd. “We have been overwhelmed by the support of the people here! The countdown and final planning has begun. Our team is thrilled that we will show all the wonders that Puerto Rico has to offer as a premier tourism destination to the entire world. We love Puerto Rico.” Contestants from around the globe will return to the Isle of Enchantment to compete for the coveted Miss World crown in March..." (sic)

