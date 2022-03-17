Miss World Indian-origin Runner Up Shree Saini Overcame Facial Burns, Fans Say 'inspiring'

Indian-origin Shree Saini was the first runner up at Miss World 2021 as she represented the United States in the pageant. Well, Poland's Karolina Bielawska was crowned Miss World 2021, India's Manasa Varanasi made it to the list of top 13 contestants. Shree Saini, who also won the beauty with a purpose category shared an inspiring yet difficult phase of her life.

Shree Saini becomes Miss World 2021 first runner up

Hours before the grand finale of Miss World 2021, Shree Saini took to her Instagram handle and shared that she is representing not just herself but also "333 million Americans, billions of Indian immigrants". In a long heartwarming note, she wrote, "TONIGHT IS MISS WORLD - God, I ask you to speak through me.. Miss World is the greatest humanitarian job and for more than 10 years, I've served 100 charities, completed over 300 service projects."

Shree Saini opens up about her facial burns

Opening up about the motivational yet tough phase of her life where she overcame her facial burns, Shree mentioned that her story of overcoming FACIAL BURNS and HEART DEFECT can encourage people to overcome their daily challenges. She added, "I have asked myself every. single. day: "What can I do today to better myself and serve our world?" Daily, I have invited God to please move through me, and allow me to pass on his messages."

Fans call Shree 'inspiring'

Calling it inspiring, netizens didn't wait for a second to react to the same as one wrote, "You are truly a queen dear, all the very best and I am sure you will not only win the competition but the heart of everyone who meets you even once. All the best ", another one quipped that Shree is an inspiration, adding, "can't resist my feelings from praising u ..u motivated me to stand n fight against all the odds MISS WORLD crown is all set to be urs."

In another post shared by the Miss World first-runner up, Shree Saini recalled being dressed as Miss World when she was six years old. She wrote in the caption, "MISS WORLD STARTED! When I was just 6, I dressed up as Miss World, because I saw Miss World as a Superhero. A woman who serves with her loving heart. This has been my deepest desire since I was young. Having a purpose to serve gave me strength in difficult times. I have known hardships and I understand that being alive is itself a privilege."

