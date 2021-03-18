Mithila Palkar Shares New Stunning Photos From Her Short Alibaug Vacation

Indian actress Mithila Palkar recently travelled to Alibaug at the beginning of March and shared a bunch of photos from her trip on her Instagram handle. Mithila has now once again shared a couple of photos from the trip in which the actress looks absolutely stunning. She shared one photo from the pool in which she can be seen wearing a black bikini and a pair of printed sunglasses. The actress shared the post with the caption, "Where’s my marTEAni?!". She also shared a selfie from the trip in which she can be seen wearing a white flowy dress with a flower in her hair. She simply shared the post with a flower emoji in the caption. Take a look at Mithila Palkar's Instagram posts below.

Fans react to Mithila Palkar's photos

Mithila Palkar's photos prompted a number of responses from her dedicated fanbase. Many of her fans commented on the photos praising the actress' look and calling her "stunning" along with "hot". Some fans even left comments like "Queen" and "Jalwa" while other fans commented wowing at the photos and calling the actress "such a hottie". Some fans simply left emojis of hearts, kisses and fire in the comments section for the actress' stunning vacation looks. Take a look at some of the reactions to Mithila Palkar's Instagram posts below.

A glimpse of Mithila Palkar's Instagram and career

Mithila Palkar is quite a popular icon on Instagram. The actress enjoys a vast following of nearly 3 million on her Instagram handle. She is an avid Instagrammer, having posted more than 1k posts on her handle. The actress often posts pictures and videos of herself, her family, upcoming projects and more and always manages to keep her Instagram handle updated with any major events happening in her life, much to the delight of her dedicated fan base.

Mithila was last seen in the trilingual family drama film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy alongside actors Kajol and Tanvi Azmi. The film was written and directed by Renuka Shahane and released on Jan 15, 2021. Mithila will next be seen in season four of the Netflix series Little Things which was recently announced via Netflix's "Ab Menu Mein Sab New" promos. The actress also shared a post on her Instagram account with her co-star from the show announcing their return for a new season. She shared a number of photos from her recent vacation in Alibaug. Take a look at some more of her stunning photos below.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.