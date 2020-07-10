Modern Family Quiz: From Gloria To Phil, Which Character Do You Most Relate To?

Quick links:
The popular television shows Modern Family came to an end after 11 years. The show has had a successful run for 11 seasons prior to its conclusion. Modern Family is the story of three families and how they go through life in a very mundane, yet entertaining manner. The family drama features three families who are interlinked together.
The cast of Modern Family includes an entertaining set of people who have carved a niche form themselves in the industry. Modern Family characters and cast includes Ty Burrell who plays Phil and the role of his on-screen wife Claire Dunphy is played by Julie Bowen. Claire and Phil Dunphy have three children named Alex, played by Ariel Winter, Haley, played by Sarah Hyland and Luke Dunphy, played by Nolan Gould.
Claire Dunphy‘s father, Jay Pritchett played by Ed O’Neil is married to, Gloria Pritchett, played by Sophia Vergara. Gloria has a son Manny Delgado (Rico Rodriguez) from her first marriage. Claire’s sibling, Mitchell Pritchett played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson is married to Eric Stonestreet’s character Cameron Tucker and the couple have a daughter, Lily Tucker-Pritchett (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons).
Each character from the show Modern Family has a peculiar characteristic that can be found in our day-to-day lives. On the occasion of Sofia Vergara’s birthday, here is the quiz to find out which Modern Family characters do you most relate to. By answering the following questions, you can find out if you relate to Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Ty Burrell’s Phil Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez’s character Manny Delegado, Julie Bowen’s Claire Dunphy, or Eric Stonestreet’s Cameron Tucker.
