The Kyiv-based Molodist International Film Festival has called on other festivals to join the boycott of Russian films amid the country's invasion of Ukraine. Recently, the festival had released a statement that cites Russia's aggression as unforgivable. The statement has been released by the Molodist Program Department; Program Director Igor Shestopalov, Programmer Bohdan Zhuk, Programmer Viktor Hlon, Programmer Oleksandra Prokopenko, Programmer Ruslana Sydorchuk, Programmer Alisa Kovalenko, Program Coordinator Anthelme Vidaud, and Technical Director Maksym Voitenko.

Molodist International Film Festival releases statement amid Russia-Ukraine War

The letter, which has been sent after two weeks of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, read, "We’re addressing you now, after deaths of several thousand civilians in our country, imminent or ongoing humanitarian disasters in multiple locations, two million refugees from Ukraine and immeasurable destruction of our towns and cities."

It further read, "As the war rages in our country, we, representatives of the cultural and creative industries, are fighting on many fronts. Our lives have been uprooted, displaced or almost entirely lost to this war, and some of us are lucky to still be alive."

'It's not only Vladimir Putin': Molodist International Film Festival

Stating that it's not only Vladimir Putin himself but thousands of Russians who vehemently support this war, it read, "We’re not saying Putin’s, because obviously, it’s not Putin himself slaughtering our compatriots, shelling houses, maternity wards and hospitals and dropping bombs on our heads, in disregard of any laws of war or even basic humanity."

It continued, "It’s the numerous Russians who are fighting this war in the armed forces on Ukraine’s territory and adjoining parts of Russia and Belarus, as well as those working in the (mis)information field internationally and the vast propaganda machine at home – and even more numerous common Russians who vehemently support this war."

Molodist International Film Festival calls on other festivals to boycott Russian films

Appreciating Russian filmmakers who have been vocal in their criticism against the war, a part of the statement read, "There are Russian filmmakers and intellectuals who have been truly vocal in their dissent and criticism of Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine throughout these years, and we know some of them personally." Calling on other festivals to boycott the Russian industry, the letter further stated, "We’re confident, however, that they will understand why we call for the full boycott of Russian films until Russia’s army is out of Ukraine and its government compensates for all the damage – because these intellectuals certainly understand that they have failed in their struggle."

Image: Twitter/@WithUkraine 24/7, AP