Mom-to-be Hilaria Baldwin Reveals 'baby No. 7 Will Be A GIRL' With Emotional Clip; Watch

Alec Baldwin left fans elated after he announced his wife Hilaria Baldwin's pregnancy. Opening up on how he feels about the same, Alec said that this will be their seventh baby and they were beyond happy with the news. Now, in her latest social media post, Hilaria revealed that her seventh child will be a baby girl, stating, "I can't wait to meet you, my daughter".

Hilaria Baldwin reveals 'baby no. 7 will be a GIRL'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hilaria Baldwin dropped a sentimental video which sees the revelation of her baby's gender. The Boston-born influencer shared a video for the unborn child along with her husband Alec Baldwin and their six children; daughters Lucía, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months.

Watch the video here:

Hilaria Baldwin pens emotional note

With this, she wrote, in the caption, "It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around. What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud? Perhaps nothing that we can define."

A part of her note read, "We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey. We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our babies to discover their own, unique self."



Hilaria further added, "I share with you our family’s hopes and wishes, encouragement and advice for our new baby. I feel so much joy, watching these children, who are filled with love and the most simple, kind wisdom. Hearing them share their words is one of my greatest gifts in life. Join us in honouring this whole little independent human, growing inside of me."

Alec Baldwin reveals why he and wife Hilaria keep having kids

Recently, Alec Baldwin revealed why he and his wife Hilaria Baldwin keep having more kids. The Malice actor dropped an adorable video featuring his kid giggling close to the camera. He captioned the post, "People ask why. This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey."

Image: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin