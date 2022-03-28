'Moon Knight' To 'Sharmaji Namkeen' Films And Shows Releasing On OTT Platforms This Week

Several much-awaited films and shows spanning multiple genres are all set for their release on popular online streaming platforms in the coming week. Some of these include Moon Knight, Sharmaji Namkeen and the Oscar-winning film Drive My Car. Here are some of the highly-anticipated films and web series to look forward to in the coming week.

What to watch on OTT this week?

Drive My Car - Mubi

The Oscar-winning Japanese road film helmed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi will make have its OTT premiere on April 1 via Mubi. The film stars Tôko Miura, Reika Kirishima, Hidetoshi Nishijima and Sonia Yuan among others. It follows a stage actor and director, who is offered to direct a play at a theatre festival, and must do so while he deals with his wife's demise.

Moon Knight - Disney+ Hotstar

The much-awaited six-part series will star Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, Gaspard Ulliel and others in pivotal roles. The show will revolve around Oscar Isaac's character Marc Spector, who investigates Egyptian gods. The show will release on Disney+Hotstar on March 30, 2022.

Bheeshma Parvam - Disney+ Hotstar

Bheeshma Parvam starring Mammootty earlier released on the big screen and received heaps of praise from the audience and critics. It also did well at the box office and is not gearing up for its digital release, which will take place on April 1. The actor is seen taking on the fierce role of Michael Anjoottikkaran in the film and shares the screen with Soubin Shahir, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Nadhiya Moidu, Sreenath Bhasi, Farhaan Faasil, etc.

Sharmaji Namkeen - Amazon Prime Video

Sharmaji Namkeen is one of the most highly-anticipated films releasing on OTT in the Bollywood industry. The film marks late actor Rishi Kapoor's last on-screen appearance. It is touted to be a comedy-drama, the film will also see Paresh Rawal, Taaruk Raina, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar and others in prominent roles. The much-awaited film will release online on March 31, 2022.

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu - SonyLIV

This Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand starrer is all about giving the audience a different perspective on the concept of matchmaking. Sharwanand is seen stepping into eh shoes of a South-Indian groom, who tries to live up to the expectations of his bride and her family.

Image: Instagram/@iamjuhichawla, @themoonknight