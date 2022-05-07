Mother's Day 2022: Happy Mother's Day Images, Wishes, Greetings, Quotes & WhatsApp Status

For a mother, a child never grows gold, no matter if are 60, 70 or even 80. This unconditional love of mothers is what makes them so special to every child. Mother's Day is here and we definitely have some or the other way to celebrate this wonderful day. Mother's Day is celebrated to laud the role of a mother, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

To celebrate Mother’s Day on 8 May 2022, here are some of the best wishes, greetings and messages that you can send to your lovely mothers on this special day. Have a look:

Mother's Day Quotes:

“A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend” — Unknown

“When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know” — Charley Benetto

“The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation” — James E. Faust

“My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life on, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve starts in your mind” — Michael Jordan

“Acceptance, tolerance, bravery, compassion. These are the things my mom taught me” — Lady Gaga

Mother's Day Wishes:

No words are enough to speak about the things you have done for us. Thank you for always taking care of us, even when it wasn’t easy. We love you so much!

Growing up I don’t think I realized just how much you did to keep our day-to-day life running so smoothly. Now that I’m grown up, I am in awe of everything you did for us, and I admire you all the more.

I feel so lucky to have you as my mom. Thanks for always believing in me and doing so much for me each day. Have a great Mother’s Day, you deserve to be spoiled!

I hope to be a mother like you, strong, loving, devoted, inspiring, wonderful, and cool. Thank you mom for everything that you have done. I thank god for having you as part of my life, today what I have become it's because of you.

Your arms were always open when I needed a hug. Your heart understood when I needed a friend. Your gentle eyes were stern when I needed a lesson. Your strength and love have guided me and given me wings to fly. Happy Mother's Day!

Mother's Day Images:

Mother's Day Greetings:

Mother's Day Whatsapp status:

