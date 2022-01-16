Mrs World 2022: Mrs America Shaylyn Ford Takes The Crown; UAE & Jordan Runner Ups

Mrs World pageant is the first and the biggest beauty pageant for married women. It has been running since 1984 and features directors in 80 countries. As Mrs World 2022 pageant recently took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Mrs America Shaylyn Ford was crowned as the winner. Mrs Jordan and Mrs UAE were the runner ups, respectively.

Shaylyn Ford, a 37-year-old hails from Granville, Ohio and was the winner of Mrs American 2021. She beat 57 other contestants for the title and was crowned by Mrs World 2020, Kate Schneider, who was Mrs Ireland. She stunned in a one-sleeve white coloured gown with a thigh-high slit and silver accents in the finale. She left her blonde hair open and accessorised her look with long silver earrings.

Shaylyn Ford looked nothing but gorgeous during the finale of the pageant. In a recently shared video by the official social media handle of the pageant, Shaylyn could be seen breaking into tears and expressing her happiness while receiving the crown. The caption read, "LET’S WELCOME OUR NEWEST MRS. WORLD!!! Welcome our very own Shaylyn Ford, Mrs. American 2021. All your hard work and dedication has paid off, the crown is yours now! Let your reign be a reflection of who you are and radiate your presence to the World. Congratulations and can’t wait to see what you are going to accomplish with your voice. To our new Queen, Shaylyn Ford!"

More about Shaylyn Ford

Shaylyn Ford hails from Granville, Ohio, USA. She won the annual Mrs American pageant on November 19, 2021. She is a professional makeup artist, who has worked in every setting, from movie sets to make-a-wish projects. She has been married to her pastor husband for the past seven years and has three children. She also serves as a charitable director and does a lot of volunteer work to bring services to special needs families.

Debanjali Kamstra, Mrs UAE, who was the second runner up in the pageant, scripted history as she represented UAE for the first time in the pageant. On the other hand, the second runner up, Mrs Jordan Jaclyn Stapp finished in second place. Mrs India Navdeep Kaur also made it to the top 15 and won the Best National Costume title.

Image: Instagram/@mrsworldpageant