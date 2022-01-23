Mrs World 2022 National Costume Winner Navdeep Kaur: 'Love Yourself, Nothing Can Stop You'

The winner of Mrs. India World 2021 title at the Pageant organised by Mrs. India Inc, Navdeep Kaur, has now won the award for the Best National Costume for India. She also won a medal for being among the semi-finalists at the Mrs. World Pageant 2022 held in Las Vegas on January 15, 2022.

Navdeep Kaur entered the top 15 among 50 contestants who represented countries across the globe. Shaylyn Ford, Mrs. America, won the title of Mrs. World 2022. As per ANI, during a media meet that was held in Mumbai on January 21, Navdeep, getting emotional, said, "It was an absolute honour to represent India at the Mrs. World platform. This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Mohini Sharma of Mrs. India Inc, and my family." As per the ANI report, Navdeep, while talking to the reporters, said, "Live your dreams, be yourself and trust yourself. Self-love is very important, as the moment you start loving yourself and understanding that you are important, nothing can stop you."

Mrs. India World 2021 Navdeep Kaur talks about the costume

Talking about the costume, Mrs. India World 2021, Navdeep Kaur said that her costume was inspired by the Kundalini Chakra, which is a Sanskrit word that means 'coiled snake'. She said, "Our body has 7 chakras and the Kundalini Chakra is known as the awakening." Navdeep Kaur stunned in a golden-coloured outfit, which was inspired by the Kundalini Chakra, the sleeping, dormant potential force in a human. Her outfit consisted of a huge headgear inspired by a serpent. It also had six teeth similar to the animal. Her entire outfit had several elements similar to that of a serpent including a stick, long golden boots and even her hand accessories.

Speaking on how she got such a unique idea for the costume, Navdeep said that she was blessed to get in touch with Eggie Jasmin, an Indonesian artist, who made sure that the concept of being unique which actually could represent the culture and the heritage.

Sharing the video from her winning ceremony on her Instagram handle, Navdeep wrote, "Heart overflowing with gratitude!! India we made it, We are glad and honoured to announce that our queen Mrs. India World 2021, Mrs. Navdeep Kaur has won the Best National Costume; Designed by @eggiejasmin_artist at Mrs. World 2022."

Image: Instagram/@mrsindiainc