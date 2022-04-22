MS Dhoni Leaves Film Celebs Awestruck With Match-winning Knock; Hail 'best Finisher Ever'

'MS Dhoni finishes it off in style', might be a familiar line for Indian cricket fans who remember the iconic moment when the former Indian captain hit the winning six to clinch the World Cup for the nation. 11 years later, not much has changed, as the veteran continues to win matches for his team towards the concluding moments. The latest display was in the Indian Premier League, where his last-over heroics helped Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

The admiration for the knock of 28 runs off 13 balls, was such that some like former Indian cricketer RP Singh urged him to come out of international retirement for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Cricketers, both current and ex, went gaga over the match-winning knock.

It was no different for the celebrities associated with the film industry. Be it politicians like Babul Supriyo, veterans of South like Sarath Kumar, TV stars like Nakuul Mehta, praises were flowing for the wicketkeeper-batsman from various quarters.

MS Dhoni leaves film industry celebrities in awe with match-winning IPL knock

Singer & former Union Minister Babul Supriyo shared a compilation of Dhoni big hits and used the hashtag 'GOAT' to call him the greatest of all time.

TV actor Aamir Ali shared that fans often wondered why he kept many runs for the last over, but he always 'shut them' up by accomplishing the target. He added that MSD was 'finisher at his best.'

#MSDhoni he always does this to us.. we love him , but we complain that why is he keeping so many runs for the last overs,n then he shuts us up my scoring them .. #finisher at his best ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IVTUCDH4OP — Aamir Ali (@ali_aamir) April 21, 2022

Actor Angad Bedi, who is the son of former cricketer Bishen Singh Bedi, termed it as a 'vintage' MS Dhoni knock, and addressed him as 'Thala', used by fans of CSK who consider him their leader. He added that Indian cricket could benefit in a big way with him in the dressing room and called him 'best finisher.'

Mahi way!!!! #IPL20222 #MIvsCSK @msdhoni thala you still have a lot in you Indian cricket can benefit with you being in the dressing room. — ANGAD BEDI (@Imangadbedi) April 21, 2022

Actor-TV comedian Ali Asgar wrote, 'what a finisher' and called him a 'master mind.'

Master Mind “7”.. what a Finisher @msdhoni 🤩🏏 — Ali Asgar (@kingaliasgar) April 21, 2022

Tamil veteran R Sarath Kumar said the 'finisher in back' and congratulated the team for the victory.

What a match, the finisher is back @msdhoni @CskIPLTeam ,congrats to a great team work, congrats to the skipper @imjadeja — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) April 21, 2022

'The best finisher is back' was the tweet from TV actor Aly Goni. Nakuul Mehta wrote 'MSD' and added that him name itself was the tweet.

Dhoooniiiii dhoniiiii 💃💃💃 the best finisher is back 😍😍😍 #MSDhoni — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) April 21, 2022

MSD! That’s the tweet. ❤️ — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) April 21, 2022

Dhoni wins crucial match for CSK with classy innings

With 16 runs needed off 4 balls, as CSK chased Mumbai Indians' target of 157, Dhoni hit 6,4,2,4 from Jaydev Unadkat's four deliveries to take CSK past the finishing line. The win was extremely important as the team has not enjoyed the best start with just one win prior to this match The victory has thus kept their hopes alive for qualification for the play-offs.