MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Dhoni Rescues And Rehabilitates 'beautiful Creature'; See Post

Sakshi Dhoni recently rescued an injured dragonfly from dogs. The wife of MS Dhoni took to Instagram to share her deed and also update on the insect’s health. Sakshi Dhoni shared a series of pictures and videos on her feed with the beautiful creature. The dragonfly had supposedly been injured, thus prompting her to rehabilitate the dragonfly. Sakshi Dhoni documented the entire progression of the dragonfly through her post on Instagram, where she can be seen taking care of the helpless creature.

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni rescues a 'beautiful creature' from dogs

Also Read | Sanju Samson Confident To Emulate MS Dhoni's Feat Of Making It Big From A Small Town

Sharing a bunch of posts including two videos, Sakshi Dhoni took to Instagram to inform her followers that she has managed to successfully help an injured dragonfly. In the caption, Sakshi Dhoni mentioned that the dragonfly was rescued from dogs and later rehabilitated. She also explained that the dragonfly is now flying peacefully, in her caption. She closed her caption by using the hashtag Beautiful Creatures and Nature Heals to signify that the healing took a natural process for the wounded creature.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Has 2nd Highest Batting Avg And Strike Rate Combined In T20 Cricket Since 2018

In the first picture, Sakshi Dhoni can be seen holding the dragonfly quite carefully so as to not damage its wings. The bright coloured dragonfly appears to have injured its wings in the picture. However, in the next slide, a video can be seen which starts off with Sakshi Dhoni placing the creature on a leaf. As she does that, the dragonfly begins to flap its wings, thus showing that it is alright. After a while, the dragonfly lays still and ceases to move for a while as Sakshi Dhoni records it.

Also Read | Suresh Raina Has 'Whistle Podu' Moment As MS Dhoni Hits It Out Of The Park In Net Session

Further on in the next video, the dragonfly can still be seen seated on the leaf and afraid to move forward. However, after a while, Sakshi Dhoni simply zooms in to check up on the creature and thus leaving it to have its own space. The last picture in the post was again of the dragonfly sitting on top of the leaf. The creature looks as if it is about to take flight and thus Sakshi Dhoni managed to get a good shot amid the entire rescuing of the beautiful dragonfly.

Also Read | RP Singh Recalls MS Dhoni's Advice During T20 World Cup 2007 Final Against Pakistan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.