Muharram 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Messages And More To Share On This Day

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and is considered to be the second holiest month after Ramadan. The first 10 days of Muharram are spent by Muslims across the world praying and seeking blessings from Allah, among other holy deeds. This day also marks the migration of Prophet Muhammed from Mecca to Medina.

The first day of Muharram is called 'Al Hijri' while the tenth day is celebrated as 'Ashura'. Muharram 2022 began on July 30 and the 'Ashura'. is being marked today, August 9. Take a look at some of the quotes, messages and wishes you can send your loved ones to mark Muharram 2022.

Muharram 2022: Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Status

Allah is one but his presence is everywhere. Just feel it!

May the Lord above always be on your side to show you the right path and help you make the correct choices in life!

We may not be able to see Allah, but he is forever with us. May he bless us all this Muharram.

This Muharram, I pray that Allah blesses and always stays by our side, to guide us to stay on the right path in life.

May Allah not only bless you and your family, but always help you in making the right choices in life. This is my wish for you this Muharram.

In this holy month of Muharram, may Allah give you strength and good health.

Never get affected by other people’s words. Have faith in yourself and Allah!

May All The Praises And Thanks Be To Allah. To Whom Belongs All That Is In Heavens & In The Earth. Have A Blessed Muharram!

This Muharram we're sending you lots of love and happiness-- from our family to yours.

Take a look at some images you can share with your loved ones-

(IMAGE: PTI)