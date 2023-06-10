Mumbai Film City To Get Railway Station Set, Will Ease Issues Of Outdoor Shoot Permits

The Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, popularly known as Film City in Mumbai, will soon get a railway station set as an outdoor shooting location. A tender for the project will be floated soon, an official said on Saturday. The site for the railway station set has already been located.

This move is a result of persistent demands from film producers who have often shared that it is extremely difficult to get permission to shoot at actual railway stations. The same was related by Avinash Dhakne, managing director of Maharashtra Film, Stage, Cultural Development Corporation.

Dhakne said that "Film shootings at railway stations can disrupt traffic and cause inconvenience to passengers. Moreover, 16 existing indoor studios are being upgraded in a phased manner". Clearly, a massive project is being undertaken by the authorities.

Dhakne also mentioned some other exciting developments that are to take place. He said that a portal was being developed for Marathi writers to upload scripts and the process was already underway. The portal will allow the writers to scout for good production houses once they upload their scripts.

Additionally, the managing director said that a film and entertainment policy is on the cards. He clarified that the policy had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari or Film City was set up in Mumbai in 1977. The integrated film studio complex is spread out over a 521-acre plot in Goregaon. It is located near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and has several recording rooms, gardens, lakes, theatres and grounds. These serve as shooting locales for various Hindi and Marathi films. It is named after India's first producer-director-screenwriter Dadasaheb Phalke, who is also considered the father of the Indian film industry. The Film City in Mumbai is managed by the state-run Maharashtra Film, Stage, Cultural Development Corporation.