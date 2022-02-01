Mumbai Police Arrests 'Hindustani Bhau' For Instigating Students To Protest; Registers FIR

The Mumbai Police has arrested social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, popularly known as "Hindustani Bhau" in connection with students' protest that took place in Dharavi on Monday. The Police arrested Hindustani Bhau and also registered an FIR against him and others involved. The protesting students were demanding that offline exams for classes X to XII be canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dharavi Police has registered FIR against Fhatak under multiple sections of IPC including that for rioting, Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act. It added that "Hindustani Bhau" had uploaded a video of him on Instagram instigating the students.

Meanwhile, the Dharavi Police has arrested one more accused named Iqrar Khan Vakhar Khan. The police have registered FIR under IPC sections 353, 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 427, 109, 114 (Abettor present when offence committed), 143 (unlawful assembly), 145, 146 (rioting), 149, 188, 269, 270.

However, this is not the first time the Mumbai Police has acted against 'Hindustani Bhau'. Back in May 2021, the Mumbai Police arrested him at Shivaji Park for violating COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the city. That time too, he was reportedly leading a students protest to cancel the HSC board exams and waive off school fees during the pandemic.

Maharashtra: Students protest over offline exams

Students on Monday staged protests in Mumbai and Nagpur demanding that offline exams for classes X to XII be canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, while the Maharashtra government strongly defended the decision, saying it has been taken after careful consideration.Hundreds of students protested near the residence of Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad in Mumbai seeking cancellation of offline exams for classes X to XII, leading to baton charge by police.

In Nagpur, agitating students damaged two buses, police said. Defending the state government's decision to conduct offline exams of Classes X and XII, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the step had been taken after careful consideration. He said that steps like maintaining social distancing, disinfecting schools, wearing masks and checking whether double dose has been administered, will be taken while conducting the exams.

"The decision taken by the education minister to hold offline exams of 10th and 12th standard has been made after careful consideration," Tope told reporters in Jalna.

