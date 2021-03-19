'Mumbai Saga' To 'The Wife', Here's A List Of Movies Releasing This Weekend!

From Mumbai Saga to The wife, this weekend, Bollywood is buzzing with anticipation with the release of new movies at the box office. Even amid a pandemic and lockdown, audiences are excited to hit the theatres to watch their favourite artists back on the big screen. Here is the list of this weekend's big releases across Bollywood.

Mumbai Saga Release

Starting off the list with the Mumbai Saga release this weekend on the 19th of March, starring Emraan Hashmi ad John Abraham. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the action-crime movie revolves around the story of changing Mumbai from mills to high buildings. Set in the 80s and 90s, the movie will show Emraan in a role of a cop while John will play the role of a gangster. Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, and Rohit Roy will be seen in supporting roles. The Mumbai Saga release was highly anticipated by the fans.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

A black comedy film starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar release was set to release last year but was postponed to 19th March 2021 due to the pandemic. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the plot revolves around two people who come from different worlds, united due to their hatred for each other. Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Raghubir Yadav will be seen in supporting roles.

The Wife

The Wife release is set for the 19th of March this year. Starring Gurmeet Choudary and Sayani Dutta, the horror-drama movie is directed by Sarmad Khan. Fans are anticipating The Wife release due to its compelling storyline and cast. The Wife will be streaming on Zee5.

D Company

Ram Gopal Varma's D Company is all set to be released in the theatres in the upcoming week. Talking about the film, Ram Gopal Varma described the movie in a tweet writing that the movie will be 'Mother of all gangster films'. The movie will tell the story of Dawood Ibrahim, an infamous gangster.

Switchh

A movie about friendship, love, and betrayal, Switchh is all set to be released on the 21st of March. Starring Armen Grayg and Hanif Hilal, the movie is directed by Mustufa Raj. Actors like Naren Kumar, Vikrant Massey, and Tanvi Vyas will be seen in supporting roles.

No Means No

Starring Neetu Chandra and Gulshan Grover, No Means No is a cross-genre movie packed with action and romance. Directed by Vikash Verma, the plotline is filled with twists and turns that will unravel a mystery. Arman Kohli, Sharad S. Kapoor, and Natalia Bak will also be seen in the movie.

Haathi Mere Saathi

An endearing tale of a man and his elephants will be released in the theatres on the 26th of March. Starring Rana Daggubati, the movie will be this year's first trilingual movie with releases in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the movie will capture the hearts of the audience with its emotional storyline and soundtracks.

Saina

The biographical sports film starring Parineeti Chopra is gearing up to be released on the 26th of March. Directed by Amole Gupte, the movie will depict the life and career of badminton player Saina Nehwal. The movie is highly anticipated by the audience due to its compelling storyline and music.

Pagglait

Set to be released on 26th March, Pagglait will star Sanya Malhotra, Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, and Raghubir Yadav. Directed by Umesh Bist, the story revolves around a widow who frees herself from her family. The movie will be released on Netflix.

Silence... Can You Hear It?

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai, and Arjun Mathur, the movie is set to be released on the 26th of March. Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film will follow a mysterious disappearance of a woman. Barkha Singh, Arjun Mathur, and Sahil Vaid will be seen in supporting roles.