Music Composer Ilaiyaraaja Welcomes Return Of Sengol To Its Rightful Pride Of Place

Renowned music composer and Parliamentarian Ilaiyaraaja on Saturday said he welcomed the return of the Sengol to its rightful pride of place. Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre and all those responsible for the construction of the new Parliament in a short time, Ilaiyaraaja spoke about the new Parliament on Twitter. He stated he prays for the new structure to usher in 'transformational policies and decision making'.

Ilaiyaraaja wrote, "Tomorrow as the Hon'ble PM inaugurates the new Parliament building, am happy and excited as a citizen and especially as a Parliamentarian and join our joyous and proud nation in congratulating PM Modi, the Govt of India and all those people who have contributed to building the structure in such a short time." He added, "I sincerely pray that the new structure becomes the abode for transformational policies and decision-making as the world celebrates a new India under the inspirational leadership of PM Modi."

The Rajya Sabha MP further conveyed his feelings and said the royalty who possessed the revered Sengol (an ancient Tamilian culture and pride) and successfully ruled over their kingdoms, revered the sceptre as a symbol of justice, order, honesty and ethics. He also added that the spectre is finally in its rightful place.

"It is with immense pride and joy that we welcome the return of the sceptre to its rightful place of pride. As head of the world's largest democracy, PM Modi has a vision of taking India to new heights and his duty-bound actions reflect the same. May God be with him in all his endeavours and I sincerely wish him, the Govt of India all success on this momentous occasion," he said.

The new Parliament

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020. The new structure is set to be inaugurated on Sunday. Ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament on Sunday, PM Modi greeted the Adheenams at his residence and took their blessings. The Sengol is slated to be installed in the new Parliament's Lok Sabha chamber on Sunday (With inputs from PTI).