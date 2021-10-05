‘My Name, ‘The King's Affection’ And More K-dramas To Watch In October 2021

With Netflix's most recent K-Drama, Squid Game being the talk of the town, fans may now be on the lookout for other K-Dramas to binge on. Whether you're a fan of romance, thrillers or suspense, the world of K-Dramas has it all. If you've already binge-watched the popular Squid Gam, here are some more films and shows you can look forward to in October 2021.

K-Dramas to look out for in October 2021

My Name

Helmed by Kim Jin-min, the show will release on Netflix on October 15. The show will revolve around a woman, who joins a crime ring looking for revenge. She later becomes an undercover police officer as she hunts his father's killer. The show will see Han So Hee, Park Hee Soon and Ahn Bo Hyun take on lead roles.

The King's Affection

Set to premiere on October 11 on Netflix, the series will revolve around the Joseon Dynasty, at a time when twins were looked at as an ominous sign. However, the Crown Princess Consort gives birth to twins and her daughter's life is on the line. To save her, the princess is sent out of the palace secretly. The show will see Eun-bin Park, Ro-Woon Kim and Yoon-Kyoung Bae in pivotal roles.

Reflection of You

The upcoming series that is set to release on Netflix on October 13 will see Shin Hyun-been, Go Hyun-jung, Choi Won-young and Kim Sang-ho take on lead roles. The show will revolve around a woman who decides to leave behind her role of wife and mother for a brief about of time and stay true to her desires. This is when she meets someone who lacks worldly joys but is full of life.

Jirisan

The show will premiere on tvN on October 23 and will see Jun Ji Hyun, who will take on the role of a top ranger and Joo Ji Hoon, a rookie, who is also harbouring a huge secret. The show will follow the incidents that took place in a particular national park and the duo begins to uncover the truth behind the major accident. It is later uncovered that the two have extremely different intentions and are polar opposites of each other.

Work Later, Drink Now

This K-Drama will release on October 22 onTVING. The show will revolve around three friends who believe in coming together for a during after work every day. The trio has very different jobs from one another, with one being a yoga instructor, another being a scriptwriter and the third being an origami YouTuber.

Image: Instagram/@kdramapedia_, @thekingsaffectionnetflix